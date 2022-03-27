It’s the best of the West in the Frozen Four

This will be the first championship with four Western schools since 2018 and only the second featuring three No. 1 and one No. 2 seeds since the tournament went to the 16-team format in 2003.

Michigan (31-9-1), top-seeded overall in the 16-team field, will meet Denver (29-9-1) while Minnesota State (37-5-0) faces Minnesota (26-12-0).

The chalk talked as three of the four No. 1 seeds in the NCAA men’s ice hockey tournament won their regionals to advance to the Frozen Four at TD Garden two weekends from now.

While the other three qualifiers have won 22 national titles among them Minnesota State is the only returner from last year’s Frozen Four and the hottest team standing, having won 17 games in a row and 26 of its last 27.

Advertisement

“We’re happy to be going to Boston,” said Mavericks coach Mike Hastings, whose team lost to St. Cloud State in the final minute of last year’s semifinal. “It was a goal of this group’s from Day 1.”

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Minnesota State, the CCHA regular-season champion, won the conference tournament twice over Bemidji State. After their original overtime winner was nullified because the puck later was discovered to have gone beneath the unmoored cage, the Mavericks returned more than an hour later and scored again.

Minnesota State, which is bidding for its first NCAA trophy, had to grind out two more one-goal victories in the Albany regional, holding off a fierce Harvard rally to win, 4-3, then blanking Notre Dame, 1-0.

“If you’re going to make it to the Frozen Four you have to earn it,” said Mavericks goalie Dryden McKay. “You’re going to have to do something extra.”

Minnesota State, which blitzed Minnesota, 4-0, in last year’s regional final, will get a rematch with the Gophers, who’ve never met another state rival in the Frozen Four.

Advertisement

“I love the fact that we’re going to be the underdogs again,” said Minnesota coach Bob Motzko, whose squad is making its first semifinal appearance since 2014. “We’ve got a daunting task ahead of us.”

The Gophers, who won the Big 10 regular-season crown, lost the tournament final on their home ice to Michigan and were seeded second in the Worcester regional. But the five-time champions rebounded to defeat Massachusetts, the defending national champion, 4-3, in overtime, then dominated top-seeded Western Michigan, 3-0.

“This was a really strong weekend for our team,” observed Motzko. “We played as tight and together for two games as you need to do and want to do. I couldn’t be more proud of our group.”

Michigan, which had to withdraw from last year’s tournament because of positive COVID tests, will be chasing a record 10th title but its first since 1998, when it beat Boston College in overtime at the FleetCenter.

The Wolverines, the first No. 1 overall seed to reach the Frozen Four since 2017, survived a scare from second-seeded Quinnipiac in the Allentown final Sunday night before prevailing, 7-4.

Michigan, which dispatched AIC by a 5-3 count in the opener, was cruising with a 4-0 lead before conceding three goals in less than seven minutes in the third period and needed two empty-net tallies in the final four minutes to put the game out of reach.

Denver, which lost to UMass in overtime in the 2019 semis, has won eight titles. Two of them came in Boston — in 1960 at the Arena and in 2004 at the Garden.

Advertisement

The Pioneers, who won the NCHC regular-season crown but lost to Minnesota-Duluth in the conference tournament, sweated out both regional contests to advance from what essentially was home ice in Loveland, Colo.

Denver, which missed the tournament last year for the first time since 2007, outlasted UMass-Lowell, 3-2, and UMD, 2-1, in their sixth meeting of the season with the Bulldogs. “Our show is still going on,” said DU coach David Carle.