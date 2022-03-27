Jarren Duran heads to Worcester as only he can, scores from second on sacrifice fly

But Fisher failed to understand the trail runner was the speedy Duran. So while Jonathan Aráuz easily scored from third, Duran saw an opportunity when Fisher slowly gathered himself, then lazily tossed the ball in toward second base.

It was the top of the sixth inning in the Sox’ eventual 6-3 loss to the Twins on Sunday afternoon. Rafael Devers stung a deep fly out to center field. Twins center fielder Derek Fisher took a step in on the ball, then had to make up for the slight misjudgement, running at full speed and ultimately catching the ball in stride.

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Jarren Duran tagged up from second and scored. Yes, you read that correctly.

The crowd at Hammond Stadium went from confused to astonished once Duran rounded third for home. When he slid in safely, it erupted.

“That’s what he brings,” manager Alex Cora said. “We saw it last year. Actually, he’s had a good camp.”

The Red Sox optioned Duran to Triple A Worcester following the contest. The outfielder finished the spring batting .333 (6 for 18) with an .818 OPS.

“Last year everybody was excited with the homers, or the way he was driving the ball to right field,” Cora said. “Now, he’s more in control. Controlling the at-bats, staying up the middle. And, obviously, what he brings athletic wise to the equation is good.”

Duran still doesn’t look fluid in center field. And with Jackie Bradley Jr., Kiké Hernández, and Alex Verdugo patrolling the outfield, a start in Worcester seemed inevitable for Duran once camp began.

Nevertheless, he left the Sox with a lasting impression, one that only him and a handful of others across the league can do.

Position players in cleats

The majority of Red Sox players already have their cleats on when they leave the clubhouse during the early morning hours. That’s not random.

In previous years, position players would wear their turf sneakers during drills or warmups, then switch to their spikes for the game. But third-base coach Carlos Febles proposed they wear cleats during those times, too, replicating a game as much as possible.

“Xander [Bogaerts] mentioned it, saying it’s been good because you wear your spikes for four days [during practice], and then when you go to the game, you’re used to it,” Cora said. “It actually helped them ‘condition.’ ”

Pitchers, for the most part, have always worn their cleats when they’re practicing unless they’re running long distance, according to Garrett Whitlock.

“When I have those spikes on, I like to feel connected when I go down the mound,” Whitlock said. “Whether I’m playing catch, on flat ground, or on the mound, I like to have those spikes on.”

Christian Arroyo likes the change, but also said there was an adjustment period.

“It allows you to kind of focus on footwork stuff,” he said. “It’s different kind of, getting your feet broken into the cleats. It’s like you have to condition your legs to not be on a flat surface.

Trevor Story will return to Fort Myers Monday from paternity leave. Cora said Story will take some live at-bats during the team’s simulated game. The Sox have roughly 13 pitchers throwing Monday, including Nate Eovaldi. So, there’s a strong possibility Story could get 13 at-bats. Nonetheless, with little more than a week until the start of the season, Cora said they will find some offdays for Story in the early part of the year . . . Arroyo played three innings in right field. Considering Bradley will sit against lefties and Arroyo will likely get a lot of his playing time against lefthanders, the Sox are trying to find as many options as possible in right field . . . In addition to Duran, the Sox optioned catchers Connor Wong and Ronaldo Hernández to Triple A Worcester. Reassigned to minor league camp were infielders Ryan Fitzgerald and Roberto Ramos; righthanders Silvino Bracho, Taylor Cole, Michael Feliz, Darin Gillies, Geoff Hartlieb, and Zack Kelly; and catchers Roldani Baldwin and Kole Cottam.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.