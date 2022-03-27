At NFL owners meeting, a rarity: no complaints about instant replay or the rules

It’s mostly champagne, caviar and bright, blue skies for the NFL as it closes the book on 2021 and turns to 2022. The NFL is coming off a wildly successful season in which the television ratings were way up, the playoffs were a smash, and no one is complaining about instant replay or the rules, a rarity for the NFL. The only real issue is how to count up the NFL’s nearly $20 billion in revenue.

PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Breakers Palm Beach, the former winter refuge for the Kennedys where rooms now routinely go for $3,000 per night, is an appropriate spot for this week’s NFL owners meetings.

“I can’t remember a year where we’ve not had discussion, or at least a rule proposal, on instant replay,” said Falcons president Rich McKay, the president of the NFL’s competition committee. “I think the game is in a really good place.”

It’s not just the 32 owners who have convened to Palm Beach for two to three days of meetings and votes. Team presidents, general managers, head coaches, and team executives are also in tow to lend their perspective to league matters. Patriots coach Bill Belichick sauntered through the hotel lobby Sunday, and he was flanked by senior football adviser Matt Patricia, who has been managing the Patriots’ salary cap for the past year, among his many duties. Patricia’s presence suggests that the Patriots view him as a de facto general manager, even though Belichick is ultimately in charge.

Belichick is expected to speak to the media for the first time this offseason Monday morning when all 16 AFC coaches hold media availability. Belichick surely will be peppered with questions about the Patriots’ slow start to free agency, as well as the makeup of his coaching staff. The Patriots have not yet announced how they will replace former offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Josh McDaniels, who left for the Raiders’ head coaching job. Patriots owner Robert Kraft also is expected to address the media this week.

Of course, the NFL does have a few negative stories on its plate — notably, pertaining to owners getting in trouble. The Browns have to deal with continuing fallout from their trade for Deshaun Watson, and owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam likely will face questions from reporters. The Dolphins and the NFL have the Brian Flores lawsuit looming overhead, and the league still has to answer for its troubling record with minority hiring. The congressional investigation continues into the Washington Commanders and the NFL’s lack of transparence with its investigation of the team’s culture of sexual harassment. The Cowboys also still have questions to answer about a $2.4 million settlement it paid to its cheerleaders in 2016.

But for most owners, the agenda is light this week. There are only five new rules proposals, down from over 20 in some years. Two of them concern overtime — the Colts and Eagles propose that each team get a possession in overtime no matter what, while the Titans propose the same, except that a team can end a game on the first possession of overtime with a touchdown and successful 2-point conversion.

McKay said of the last 12 postseason games to go to overtime, 10 were won by the team that won the coin toss, and seven were won on the opening possession.

The Bills were mulling a proposal to remove sudden death from overtime and just make it a timed period, but never submitted it to the NFL. Belichick has proposed that format in the past, but the NFL likes sudden death.

“We thought that was the best format for overtime there was — it was quick, it was decisive, and it had an incredible amount of excitement to it,” McKay said. “I think the reason we’ve avoided the set time idea is the idea that you’re certainly adding more plays, guaranteed, and that’s one of the reasons we’ve stayed away from it.”

The other three proposals this week are procedural. The NFL wants to make permanent the rule from last year that limited the kickoff receiving team to just nine players in the box for an onside kick. The NFL also wants to eliminate the ability of teams to pick up players in the postseason who were waived by other teams. And four teams proposed a rule delaying the hiring calendar for hiring secondary football positions — such as an assistant general manager — until after the NFL Draft.

That’s it as far as rule proposals. This may be the first year ever that no one is complaining about the catch rule or instant replay.

McKay said two changes last year had a positive impact on instant replay — implementing the “Hawkeye” replay system that curates the video quicker, and the NFL’s replay assist rule that allowed the replay judge to help the officials on the field get the call right.

McKay said that challenges decreased from 364 in 2020 to 279 in 2021, and the average time in a game spent on replay reviews dropped from 3 minutes, 28 seconds to 2 minutes, 27 seconds.

“We definitely want to see how it evolves in Year 2, but we felt like that replay assist really served us well this year,” McKay said.

Other topics of discussion this week include a potential new stadium for the Bills; the sale of the Broncos, and the potential of the NFL to have its first minority owner; future international games and sites; and the future of the Sunday Ticket service, which is leaving DirecTV in 2023. A bidding war among Amazon, Apple, and Disney could net the NFL billions in additional revenue.

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com.