The Sox’ Rafael Devers is one of the game’s brightest young stars, and he deserves your attention

Couldn’t have said it better myself. Though it may feel far too early to pay much attention to spring training statistics, for those around the Red Sox, Devers’s hot start has been impossible to ignore, his three home runs in six games already leading the team.

FORT MYERS, Fla. — For those who might still neglect to include Rafael Devers in the conversation of best young players in baseball, J.D. Martinez has a simple reply:

“He looks ready to me,” Martinez said.

“Just a little preview of what’s to come,” said starting pitcher Michael Wacha, the beneficiary of Devers’s’ two-homer outburst that helped beat the Rays Saturday afternoon. “I love seeing him playing a little third base and hitting dingers in the lineup.”

So let’s stop and pay attention to what Devers is up to this spring.

Pay attention to the four pitches it took for him to hit those two home runs Saturday, a blast to right center on his first pitch from Corey Kluber followed by a second bomb two innings later.

Pay attention to the .357 average Devers has posted across his first six Grapefruit League games along with six RBIs, including two more with a stinging line drive sac fly Sunday against the Twins that was hit deep enough to score Jarren Duran from second.

Pay attention to the resume that last year earned Devers an All-Star start at third base, as well as a Silver Slugger award, an 11th place finish in American League MVP voting, and a second-team All-MLB spot.

Pay attention to the many categories in which Devers led a deep Red Sox lineup last year, including home runs (38), RBI (113), runs (101), hits (165), total bases (318), slugging percentage (.538), and OPS (.890).

Pay attention to the World Series title Devers was already a part of, in 2018, as well as the playoff run he starred in last year despite battling through pain in his right forearm, hitting .295 in 11 games, with five home runs and 12 RBIs (while drawing seven walks).

Pay attention to what Alex Cora is seeing in spring training, when the manager arrives at Fenway South each morning to find Devers already hard at work, from the weight room where he’s a regular to the bunting drills the player specifically asked to add infield practice this spring.

Pay attention to Devers’s age, a mere 25 years old, and consider that the Sox have him under their control for two more years before he hits free agency, and that they settled things for the upcoming season with last Tuesday’s $11.2 million, one-year contract that avoided arbitration.

And pay attention to what happens from here, whether the Sox engage Devers’s camp in talks for the type of long-term deal that would preserve the connection to a player they drafted and developed into stardom, or whether they somehow let this one go the way of Mookie Betts. As great as it was to see the Sox go big with the free agent contract to infielder Trevor Story, they shouldn’t let what happened with Betts (traded to the Dodgers before he hit free agency) or what could still happen with Xander Bogaerts (who can opt out of his deal after this year) happen with Devers.

He should be a lifer. That’s what Cora wants, even if it’s a decision above his pay grade. From the young kid who arrived brimming with so much natural talent to the maturing veteran who has added so many dimensions to his preparation and work ethic, why wouldn’t Cora say what he did over the weekend?

“I would love to manage him for as long as I manage,” Cora said. “”The way he’s going about his business, it’s different, you can tell. I do believe he understands what he means to the organization and where he’s at in his career.

“He’s becoming a man, and it’s fun to watch. He’s only 25. That’s the cool thing.”

It’s never quite added up for Cora why Devers, and to a similar extent Bogaerts, gets overlooked in the conversations that elevate guys like Ronald Acuña, Juan Soto, Fernando Tatis Jr., or Vladimir Guerrero Jr. as the future stars of the game. Deserving young players all, but so too are the Sox’ young infielders.

“They like to go under the radar,” Cora said. “It’s not about the shoes or the necklaces, it’s about playing the game, which I love. … It seems like it doesn’t stick because they’re not flashy or not into fancy shoes or cars. They just play. The Instagram account is nothing.

“I get it. Those guys are really, really good, but he should be part of the conversation of the best young talent in the league.”

Devers is still so young, but he is also so seasoned, from hitting the highest of team highs in 2018 and the highest of individual highs last year, but also knowing the sting of playoff disappointment a year ago when a surprisingly fun run through the playoffs fell two games short of the World Series. In a clubhouse that Cora described as being fueled by “unfinished business,” Devers is moving to the front of the line of those determined to finish the job.

“We learned, and we know we have to be better,” Cora said. “And he’s kind of been the leading voice in this, which is great.

“All-Star last year, Silver Slugger and that means a lot. He had a taste of that part. He already had a taste of winning the World Series, and now he had a taste of disappointment in the playoffs. I think in ‘17 he didn’t know where he was, he was just playing. It’s good to see. It’s great. I love the fact that when I walk in in the morning, I see him early early, and that’s a great sign for a young kid.”

Tara Sullivan is a Globe columnist.