St. John’s Prep wrestler Tyler Knox pins down national championship at 120 pounds

“Last year he took seventh and he wasn’t really happy with that finish,” St. John’s Prep coach Manny Costa said. “So for the last 11 months he’s been gearing up for this — all that hard work and preparation. He had a game plan and he stuck with it all season. When he got his opportunity he pinned him.”

The St. John’s Prep junior from Groveland secured five first-period pins in six matches, including one in the final, to win the 120-pound weight class at the NHSCA High School Wrestling Nationals at the Virginia Beach Sports Center on Sunday.

Advertisement

After a 4-0 decision over Kylson Garcia (Utah) in the semifinals, Knox pinned Ohio’s Vinnie D’Alessandro (Ohio) in 1:26 to capture the championship.

“All season he comes off the whistle and goes for the takedown and gets to work on top,” Costa said. “He did the same thing here.”

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

On the way to the nationals, Knox won Division 1 North, Division 1 State, All-State, and New England championships at 126 pounds.

In all, 15 Eastern Massachusetts wrestlers earned All-American status, including Chelmsford freshman Thomas Brown, who finished second at 285 pounds. Also placing in the freshman heavyweight bracket was the Prep’s Alex Bajoras (5th). Hingham freshman Matt Botello (113) took second and Shawsheen freshman Sid Tildsley (126) was seventh. Zachary Zindle (170), a freshman from Gloucester who wrestles for Hill School in Pottstown, Pa., placed fourth.

Bridgewater-Raynham junior Dom Silvia (285) was third, St. John’s Prep junior Rawson Iwanicki (152) was sixth, Milton junior Hampton Kaye-Kuter (220) was eighth and Belmont Hill junior Alex Gavronsky (145) was fourth.

The seniors were led by Xaverian’s Michael Bobla (4th, 160), Central Catholic’s Jimmie Glynn (7th, 132) and Hingham’s Mark Botello (8th, 138).

In the sophomore competition, Central Catholic’s Nate Blanchette (160) finished eighth. Scituate eighth grader Sara McLaughlin (103) placed seventh in the girls’ competition.