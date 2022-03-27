fb-pixel Skip to main content
TWINS 6, RED SOX 3

Sunday’s Red Sox spring training report: Garrett Whitlock looks strong, but Hirokazu Sawamura makes a mess

By Julian McWilliams Globe Staff,Updated March 27, 2022, 16 minutes ago
Hirokazu Sawamura got ahead of five of the seven hitters he faced on Sunday, but that was about it for the good news from his second outing of the spring.Steve Helber/Associated Press

Score: Twins 6, Red Sox 3

Record: 7-4

Breakdown: The Sox stretched Garrett Whitlock out to three innings and 47 pitches, the righty allowing just a single and a walk, and fanning two. Up, 2-1, going to the eighth, however, Hirokazu Sawamura allowed five earned runs from seven batters, capped by a three-run homer by Trevor Larnach. Rob Refsnyder got a run back for Boston in the ninth, his first home run of the spring ending a two-hit day.

Next: The Red Sox are off Monday. They will travel to Bradenton on Tuesday for a 1:05 p.m. matchup against the Pirates.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.

