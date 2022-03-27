Sunday’s Red Sox spring training report: Garrett Whitlock looks strong, but Hirokazu Sawamura makes a mess

Breakdown: The Sox stretched Garrett Whitlock out to three innings and 47 pitches, the righty allowing just a single and a walk, and fanning two. Up, 2-1, going to the eighth, however, Hirokazu Sawamura allowed five earned runs from seven batters, capped by a three-run homer by Trevor Larnach. Rob Refsnyder got a run back for Boston in the ninth, his first home run of the spring ending a two-hit day.

Next: The Red Sox are off Monday. They will travel to Bradenton on Tuesday for a 1:05 p.m. matchup against the Pirates.

Advertisement

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.