Yankees ace Gerrit Cole gets plenty of work in first spring ball start

Two-way prospect Brendan McKay was among five players the Rays optioned to the minor leagues . A rookie who hasn’t played in the majors since 2019 because of injuries, McKay was the fourth overall pick in the 2017 June amateur draft. He made one start at designated hitter and went 2-4 with a 5.14 ERA in 13 pitching appearances (11 starts) with the Rays two years ago. The 26-year-old left-hander underwent shoulder surgery in 2020 and missed the entire season. The Rays also optioned righthander Calvin Faucher , infielder Jonathan Aranda , catcher René Pinto , and catcher/infielder Ford Proctor to the minors. Five others — lefthander Zack Erwin , as well as righthanders Adrian De Horta , David Hess , David McKay , and Aaron Slegers — were reassigned to minor leagues camp, trimming the spring roster to 42 active players ... The Yankees signed right-hander Shelby Miller to a minor league contract and invited him to major league spring training.

Yankees ace Gerrit Cole felt his first spring training start was better than his pitching line. Cole allowed four runs and four hits with five strikeouts and a walk over two-plus innings in New York’s 7-4 exhibition win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday. The right-hander gave up homers to Diego Castillo and Cole Tucker . Cole, coming off a pair of simulated games, threw 29 of 50 pitches for strikes. The expected opening day starter April 7 against the Red Sox will pitch one more time at spring training. Cole went 16-8 with a 3.23 ERA in 30 starts last season, but was losing pitcher after allowing three runs over two innings in a 6-2 loss to the Red Sox in the AL wild-card game. He was slowed late in the year by a left hamstring injury.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Villanova’s Justin Moore suffers torn Achilles tendon

Villanova guard and second-leading scorer Justin Moore will undergo surgery this week for a torn Achilles tendon, a brutal blow for the Wildcats ahead of their Final Four game with Kansas. Moore was a second-team All-Big East selection this season. Moore was injured in the final minute of Villanova’s regional final victory win over Houston on Saturday night and was on crutches during the Wildcats’ postgame celebration. He was dribbling against a defender and appeared to slip and fall. Moore then went back down after trying to get up.

Rob Lanier hired as new SMU men’s basketball coach

SMU named Rob Lanier as its coach after he took Georgia State to the NCAA Tournament this season. Lanier was 53-30 in his three seasons at Georgia State. He previously took Siena to the NCAA tourney in 2002, in the first of his four seasons as coach there. In between those head coaching stints, Lanier was an assistant at Tennessee, Texas, Florida, and Virginia. Tim Jankovich announced his retirement Tuesday after six seasons as SMU’s coach ... Arizona State has hired Natasha Adair to coach women’s basketball. The school announced the former Delaware coach will replace Charli Turner Thorne, who retired earlier this month after 25 years leading the Sun Devils.

NBA

Shaquille O’Neal and Stephen Curry win Oscar

The story of Lusia Harris only gets better: It’s now won an Oscar. “The Queen of Basketball” — with a pair of basketball legends in Shaquille O’Neal and Stephen Curry among the executive producers and top promoters of the 22-minute film — won the Academy Award for short subject documentary . It comes about two months after the death of Harris, who scored the first basket in Olympic women’s basketball history and was the first woman officially drafted by an NBA team ... The NBA has fined Timberwolves forward Taurean Prince $15,000 for making an obscene gesture on the court. It stemmed from an incident that occurred at the end of the third quarter during the Timberwolves’ 116-95 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Friday night. Prince and Dallas’ Luka Doncic both got technical fouls for barking at each other.

TENNIS

Paula Badosa advances at Miami Open

Paula Badosa is through to the fourth round at the Miami Open after rolling past Yulia Putintseva 6-3, 6-2 . It is Badosa’s deepest run at Miami, where there were more than a few fans waving Spanish flags in her honor. Badosa will meet unseeded Linda Fruhvirtova in the fourth round, after the 16-year-old from the Czech Republic got past three-time Miami Open winner and 12th-seeded Victoria Azarenka.

MISCELLANY

Ex-LPGA player and softball coach Joan Joyce dies

Florida Atlantic softball coach Joan Joyce, the only coach in the program’s 28-year history and whose numerous claims to fame included once striking out Ted Williams, has died, the school announced . Joyce died Saturday, the school said without disclosing the cause. She was 81. Joyce was inducted into the International Women’s Sports Hall of Fame in 1989. She spent 19 years as a member of the LPGA Tour -- needing only 17 putts to get through a round in 1982 -- and also served as FAU’s women’s golf coach from 1996 through 2014 ... Cyle Larin, Tajon Buchanan, and Junior Hoilett scored and Canada secured its first World Cup berth in 36 years with a 4-0 victory over Jamaica. Canada has been to the World Cup just once before, in 1986.

