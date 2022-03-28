Bedouine launches her spring tour at City Winery

The singer-songwriter is referring to the name she performs under, the name that reminds her of the jewelry her mother used to bring her from the markets in Riyadh, Egypt: Bedouine. Born in Syria to Armenian parents, Korkejian has lived in Saudi Arabia, Massachusetts, Texas, Michigan, Georgia, and California. On Wednesday, she will return to Massachusetts to kick off her 2022 spring tour with two shows at City Winery’s Haymarket Lounge.

“I think part of the reason I chose it to begin with had to do with the fact that I’ve moved around so much,” Azniv Korkejian says. “I’ve always felt between cultures.”

Korkejian’s family moved to the United States in 1995 when she was a child, living first in Belmont.

“It was really confusing,” Korkejian says of those years after her family immigrated. “My world was literally turned upside down, and I didn’t really handle it well, to be honest. I was really a depressed kid during that time.”

Korkejian lived in Belmont for a year, then went on to Houston, with more moves to follow before she eventually ended up in Los Angeles.

“Coming to America and feeling really disconnected and feeling without an anchor encouraged me to just keep moving,” Korkejian says.

Being “between cultures” also meant that she was exposed to a lot of different kinds of music, from the Arabic and Armenian music that her parents played at home to the sounds of Joni Mitchell and Leonard Cohen that she discovered later.

Korkejian’s first foray into creating music came when her mother had her learn piano as a child, although that didn’t last long. Then she played trumpet, and eventually picked up guitar late in high school.

“On my way to college I picked up a pawn shop guitar and just taught myself and gravitated towards fingerpicking, and started writing songs here and there, but nothing too serious.”

Korkejian didn’t always know she wanted to be a professional musician, choosing instead to study sound design at the Savannah College of Art and Design. She moved to Los Angeles to work as a sound editor, and there she started encountering and observing professional touring musicians.

“It slowly started to feel possible,” Korkejian says. “It kind of demystified everything for me, and I started taking these small shows here and there.”

Korkejian took a sound editing job where she could work from home, right next to her guitar.

“I’d pick up the guitar on breaks from work, and I guess that led to just writing really prolifically,” she says. “I got to the point where I thought I better start putting this away because it’s going to get away from me, so that’s when I started having conversations with people about actually recording a record.”

She teamed up with producer and musician Gus Seyffert, who had previously worked with artists such as Adele, Beck, and Norah Jones. In 2017, Korkejian released her debut album, “Bedouine.”

Flash forward to 2022, and she has three records now under her belt. The most recent, “Waysides,” which came out in October, was composed entirely of older, previously unreleased songs. She said the oldest was one she wrote about 15 years ago.

“Part of me just wanted to release it all to just cleanse my palate and start writing specifically for a new record,” Korkejian says. “It feels nice to have an empty canvas.”

BEDOUINE

