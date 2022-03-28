From Gloucester to Berklee, ‘CODA’ Oscar triumphs are a cause for celebration

“CODA,” which follows the hearing child of a deaf family as she pursues her musical aspirations, took home the three Oscars it was nominated for — best supporting actor for Troy Kotsur, best adapted screenplay for Cambridge native Sian Heder , and best picture, a massive triumph for the Apple TV+ film once considered a long shot.

Sunday night, at the 94th Academy Awards, that movie, “CODA,” finally had its ship come in.

More than two years ago, Gloucester fisherman Paul Vitale lent the use of his boat, Angela Rose, to the makers of a small indie movie about a deaf family that owns a fishing business on the North Shore. At one point, the boat, which Vitale typically rode solo, carried 35 cast and crew members — plus their equipment.

Vitale watched the Oscars ceremony from home. When “CODA” won best picture, he stood up and hollered, waking his daughter. “She makes a joke saying, ‘Dad, maybe the boat will be worth more money now,’ ” said Vitale with a laugh.

Emilia Jones, who stars in "CODA," which was shot in 2019 on the North Shore. In this scene from the movie, she is on the Angela Rose, the boat Gloucester fisherman Paul Vitale lent to the production. Courtesy of Apple

To be sure, the-little-”CODA”-that-could made history several times over Sunday night. It was first time a film with a predominantly deaf cast won best picture, and Kotsur’s win was the first time a deaf man won an Oscar for acting. Its historic success also signals a larger change for the film industry — a movie distributed by a streaming service has never taken home best picture.

Behind the film’s groundbreaking night were folks from the Bay State — from the Gloucester maritime community, to Berklee College of Music students and alumni, to the local crew members — who helped propel it into history.

The producers, creators, and cast of "CODA" accept the award for best picture during the 94th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. RUTH FREMSON/NYT

“There wasn’t a single person on the crew that didn’t have a role in the film being successful,” said Joe Boreland, the Gloucester-based marine coordinator on “CODA.”

Gloucester, in particular, got several shout-outs during the acceptance speeches. After winning best picture, producer Philippe Rousselet recalled a planned 4 a.m. shoot at sea, when they found out a big storm was about to hit. He praised Heder, who spent summers in Gloucester as a child, for her leadership. “You’ve kept the boat afloat and you’ve been the best captain a producer can ever dream of,” he said. Kotsur, too, cited the locals: “I just want to say hey, fishermen, hey Popeyes, don’t forget to eat your spinach.”

Meanwhile in Gloucester, as the accolades rolled in, some of the “CODA” crew gathered at Pratty’s — a bar featured in the movie. Celebrations rang out as Heder accepted the award for best adapted screenplay, and Boreland shared the moment on Instagram.

“It was unbelievable,” Boreland said. “It was not something that was thought about when we were on the water putting this thing together.”

“They might have only spent a month here, but I’m glad we left an imprint on them,” said Nick Pratt, who runs Pratty’s. “Gloucester has such an authentic feel that everyone can relate to across the nation, that you could just get this [feeling] that there was going to be a special night for them.”

T.J. Ciarametaro, the harbormaster of Gloucester, who had a minor role in the film, also celebrated at Pratty’s. When “CODA” won best picture, he said, some people teared up.

“It’s really good for the city,” he said. “So many local businesses had a hand in it — fishermen and boats and bars and restaurants and catering. So I think it’s exciting for the whole world to see where we live.”

The film has been (mostly) heralded for its positive representation of the deaf community, but Vitale said he also appreciated that it was dedicated to “showing a side of fishermen that no one else ever shows.”

“They only show when they’re drunk or they’re at the bar,” Vitale said of other films. “This showed a family.”

The film’s location manager, Tim Gorman of Needham, reflected on how he helped achieve that authenticity.

“I spent a lot of time on the docks talking to real people who go fishing each day,” Gorman said. “I think that’s one reason why the movie is so true to life.”

Boreland said most of the crew started learning the basics in ASL, including some in-the-moment innovations. “I remember one morning I was like, ‘How do you say fog? Or heavy fog? Or pea soup fog?’ ” Boreland said. “It was always pretty entertaining, some of the dialogue we’d have before cameras started rolling.”

Ben Heald, the gaffer for “CODA,” described the unique system the crew used for cueing the cast on set in place of yelling “action!” or “cut!” ”We developed this system of using flashing lights,” said Heald, who lives in Watertown.

At Berklee — the school that the film’s main character, Ruby Rossi (played by Emilia Jones), dreams of attending — about a dozen students gathered for an on-campus Oscars watch party. When “CODA” won best picture, the room cheered.

Mikaela Teixeira, a Berklee student who is hard of hearing, said the win felt doubly significant for her.

“I have that connection to being somebody who has a disability, and then also has a passion for music,” she said. “The fact that it’s representing a community, and such a multifaceted one at that, is so beautiful to me.”

Berklee isn’t just a plot point in the movie — a handful of students and alumni, particularly from the a cappella group Pitch Slapped, contributed to the film’s soundtrack and acted in the choir scenes. In July 2019, production members enlisted Berklee student Isaiah Thomas to help with musical arrangements and to lend his voice to the soundtrack, which was recorded at Somerville’s Q Division Studios.

“My mom screamed, I screamed,” said Thomas, who watched the Oscars from his Virginia home. “I thought that the movie’s amazing, but there’s just so many amazing films that were up against it, as well. So I’m just like, wow, it must have really touched people. And I’m glad that I was able to be part of it.”

Dominic Cannarella-Andersen, who played “Bass Boy” in the choir scenes and sang for the soundtrack, said it was special to share the excitement of the “CODA” wins with the other Berklee participants.

“We have a little ‘CODA Clique,’ we call it, our little group chat,” said Cannarella-Andersen in a call from Los Angeles, where he is pursuing acting and music full time after graduating from Berklee. “We were all sending selfies of each other with tears in our eyes.”

Several of the Berklee students said the “CODA” wins validated their pursuit of artistic careers. “It makes you wonder what’s next,” said Samuel Dantowitz, who sang for the film’s soundtrack and currently works for Amazon in Silicon Valley. “It’s really crazy to go from graduating and then abandoning the arts [to] getting what feels like a really big sign to go back to it.”

Vitale, the fisherman, said it’s been exciting to watch “CODA” thrive during awards season, especially after not being able to “pack the theaters” to celebrate the film’s release.

“To be part of something that’s making history,” said Vitale, “it really hasn’t settled in yet.”

