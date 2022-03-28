This week’s TV: Chris Wallace talks Fox and fiction, Julia Child cooks, and Gary Oldman gets bossy

To promote it, Wallace, who’ll helm a daily interview show called “Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?,” did an interview with Michael M. Grynbaum of the New York Times in which he explained in some detail why he decided to leave Fox News in December. Wallace, 74, the son of the late Mike Wallace, spent 18 years at Fox, where he was known for his willingness to contradict the opinions of the network’s right-wingers. Here are some of his comments about why he left his longtime home:

The new streaming service CNN+ premieres this week, on Tuesday. It will cost $5.99 a month, and features shows hosted by Audie Cornish, Eva Longoria, Alison Roman, Kasie Hunt, Wolf Blitzer, Jake Tapper, and Chris Wallace, among many others.

Your TV GPS, Globe TV critic Matthew Gilbert’s look at the week ahead in television, appears every Monday morning on BostonGlobe.com. Today’s column covers March 28-April 3

“I’m fine with opinion: conservative opinion, liberal opinion, but when people start to question the truth — Who won the 2020 election? Was Jan. 6 an insurrection? — I found that unsustainable.”

“Before, I found it was an environment in which I could do my job and feel good about my involvement at Fox. And since November of 2020, that just became unsustainable, increasingly unsustainable as time went on.”

“Some people might have drawn the line earlier, or at a different point. I think Fox has changed over the course of the last year and a half. But I can certainly understand where somebody would say, ‘Gee, you were a slow learner, Chris.’ ”

In response to a question about the opinions of Tucker Carlson and others about Russia’s attack on Ukraine, he said, “One of the reasons that I left Fox was because I wanted to put all of that behind me.”

“There has not been a moment when I have second-guessed myself about that decision.”

Twitter, of course, had many things to say about Wallace’s comments. The responses range from “Apparently he’s a lot more comfortable working with all the pedophiles and perverts at CNN” to “It’s good Chris Wallace had his epiphany, but I’m suspicious of anyone who felt comfortable as long as he did.”

WHAT I’M WATCHING THIS WEEK

1. Julia Child, sitcom character? That is kind of sort of what the new HBO Max series “Julia” offers. It gives the famous chef a “Mrs. Maisel”-like rise-to-fame story in 1960s Boston, with her husband, her editor, and her best friend as the warm ensemble surrounding her. Sarah Lancashire, from “Happy Valley” and “Last Tango in Halifax,” stars as Julia, with David Hyde Pierce as Paul Child. The eight-episode show premieres Thursday.

2. On Friday, Apple TV+ is premiering a promising six-episode British series called “Slow Horses,” about a team of loser MI5 agents. They’ve all been relegated to the same department because each has made at least one major mistake, and they’re led by Gary Oldman’s prickly and punishing boss. Based on the novels by Mick Herron, the show also features Kristin Scott Thomas, Jonathan Pryce, Jack Lowden, and Olivia Cooke.

Elle Fanning as Michelle Carter in "The Girl from Plainville." Steve Dietl/HULU

3. There’s no reason for “The Girl From Plainville,” a scripted version of the tragic Michelle Carter story, except when it comes to the acting. Elle Fanning is remarkable and non-judgmental as the troubled Carter, Colton Ryan is touching as Conrad “Coco” Roy III, and Chloe Sevigny is heartbreaking as Coco’s mother. The eight-episode Hulu miniseries about the “texting suicide” case premieres on Tuesday.

4. Big surprise: Another live-action Marvel series premieres this Wednesday on Disney+. “Moon Knight” stars Oscar Isaac as a mercenary with dissociative identity disorder. The six-episode season also features Ethan Hawke and May Calamawy. Next up: “Mrs. Marvel” in June.

5. “How We Roll” is a CBS sitcom based on the life story of professional bowler Tom Smallwood. Pete Holmes stars as the Midwest husband and dad who gets laid off and decides to follow his dream of becoming a professional bowler. Katie Lowes, Chi McBride, and Julie White costar, Thursday at 9:30 p.m.

6. On Tuesday at 9 p.m., HBO is premiering a new documentary from filmmaker David France of “Welcome to Chechnya.” Called “How to Survive a Pandemic,” it looks into the race to research, develop, regulate, and roll out COVID-19 vaccines. France began filming in early 2020, detailing the work of lab scientists running volunteer trials and journalists coping with the fast-shifting landscape.

7. From Stephen Merchant — co-creator of “The Office” — and Elgin James, “The Outlaws” is a six-episode comedy about people doing community service for minor infractions who, after finding a big bag of cash, get caught up with the mob. Merchant stars in the BBC co-production with Christopher Walken, Clare Perkins, Rhianne Barreto, Gamba Cole, Eleanor Tomlinson, and Darren Boyd. It premieres Friday on Amazon.

Whitney Houston sings the National Anthem at Super Bowl XXV in 1991. Houston is the subject of the CBS special “Whitney, A Look Back,” a retrospective of the late singer's life and career. George Rose/Getty Images

CHANNEL SURFING

“Whitney, A Look Back” Lost footage of Whitney Houston and interviews with those her knew her. CBS, Saturday, 8 p.m.

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards Trevor Noah hosts from Las Vegas. CBS, Sunday, 8 p.m.

