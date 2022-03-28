Boston Internet startup Starry completes deal to go public

Wireless Internet provider Starry has completed its merger with a so-called blank check company and will start trading on the New York Stock Exchange Tuesday, despite recent troubles in the tech sector.

Boston-based Starry completed its merger with FirstMark Horizon Acquisition, a special purpose acquisition company, and raised $176 million to continue expanding its Internet service. That was less than the $450 million anticipated when the deal was announced back in October, but tech stocks have been falling this year and investors have shunned many SPAC deals.

The merger deal valued Starry at $1.76 billion, but once trading begins the company could face the same hostile reaction that has greeted other recent SPAC listings. Boston biotech Gelesis went public via a SPAC merger in January and has since seen its stock price fall by 42 percent, for example.