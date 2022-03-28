Fast times for New Balance. New Methuen plant to employ 200 by year’s end on strong demand.

The Boston-based shoe and apparel company plans to employ about 210 people at its new factory on Lowell Street in Methuen by the end of the year, or more than three times the 60 jobs it promised state officials that it would add there.

A surge in sales in 2021, thanks in part to consumers’ increased interest in walking and running during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the overseas shipping challenges the pandemic sparked. New Balance chief executive Joe Preston said the privately-held revenue hit $4.4 billion last year, up about 10 percent from 2019 and about 30 percent from 2020, when sales were interrupted early in the pandemic.

Advertisement

Preston said New Balance already employs 90 people at the 80,000-square-foot plant in January. Governor Charlie Baker and Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito are scheduled to visit on Monday to see it in action, along with several other politicians from the area, including US Representative Lori Trahan and Methuen Mayor Neil Perry. State officials in 2019 approved $900,000 in tax credits to help subsidize the project, which was projected to cost $33 million. The city of Methuen pitched in with $272,000 in property tax relief over time.

Get Innovation Beat Boston Globe tech reporters tell the story of the region's technology and innovation industry, highlighting key players, trends, and why they matter. Enter Email Sign Up

The Methuen site was picked in part because it’s near New Balance’s Lawrence operations and a key supplier, Dela Inc., in Haverhill.

“We have continued to try to control our destiny by developing local supplier bases,” Preston said. “When you’re the only manufacturer in the space, you really need to be creative and innovative in trying to develop new domestic sources.”

It’s a busy time for New Balance: The company’s development arm is scheduled to open a massive indoor track and field house next month across the street from its Brighton headquarters. The complex also includes the new Roadrunner music venue.

Advertisement

But it hasn’t always been smooth running for the company during the pandemic. In 2020, New Balance told 60-plus employees in its Brighton factory overlooking the Mass. Turnpike that the plant would be shuttered; Preston said about one-quarter of those displaced employees are now working in Methuen or Lawrence. New Balance has held onto that Brighton property and plans to repurpose it at some point.

The Methuen plant was originally envisioned as an innovation hub to test new manufacturing techniques and concepts, but the company needed to add more workers there to keep up with demand for its signature 990 line of running shoes. New Balance’s manufacturing operations include three plants in Maine that together employ 680 people, the plant in Lawrence where another 230 work, and the Methuen plant. The company also employs about 1,050 people among its other sites in Brighton and Lawrence.

Even with those New England factories, the vast majority of New Balance shoes are made overseas, including at a company-owned plant in the United Kingdom or at contract manufacturers in Vietnam and Indonesia.

Preston said New Balance does export many of its shoes made in New England because of the international interest in buying US-made footwear.

“The demand is really strong for it, and it’s getting stronger every day right now,” Preston said.

Domestic manufacturing is an important priority for chairman Jim Davis, who with his wife Anne owns a controlling stake in the company, Preston said, although it usually means the shoes are more expensive to produce here.

Advertisement

“It’s really purpose driven,” Preston said. “It’s just a belief of contributing to the community, manufacturing being a big part of that.”

Jon Chesto can be reached at jon.chesto@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jonchesto.