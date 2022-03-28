FedEx names operating chief Raj Subramaniam to succeed founder Fred Smith as CEO

FedEx Corp. has named Raj Subramaniam to take over on June 1 as chief executive officer from founder Fred Smith, who will become executive chairman of the courier.

The move Monday to promote Subramaniam, 56, to the CEO job has long been expected and it comes less than a month after the company named Smith’s son, Richard W. Smith, as head of its express division later this year. The 77-year-old founder has been saying for at least two years that he’s nearing the end of his four-decade tenure in the top job.

The elder Smith has been in the midst of a campaign to overhaul the company and its top management to stem declining profit margins. Recent changes, such as moving to seven-day service and focusing on small businesses, are designed to help FedEx cope with commercial deliveries dwindling as a percentage of sales because of faster-growing e-commerce packages.