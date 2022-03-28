Hometown Financial Group to buy Randolph Bancorp

Hometown Financial Group has reached a deal to buy Randolph Bancorp, the parent of Envision Bank, in a transaction valued at $146.5 million. Hometown, a mutual holding company based in Easthampton, plans to combine Quincy-based Envision with Hometown’s Abington Bank subsidiary. Envision chief executive Bill Parent, who joined the bank about two years ago, informed customers and employees about the deal after the stock markets closed on Monday. Parent said in an e-mail to the Globe that it’s not yet clear what kind of job cuts would take place among the combined companies’ workforce of 600 people, although he noted there’s only limited overlap between their branch networks. Together, they’ll have 38 branches, including 11 in Eastern Massachusetts. (Hometown has $3.6 billion in assets, compared to Envision’s $800 million.) The name of the combined Abington-Envision bank has not yet been determined. Parent called the news a “bittersweet announcement for all of us” but he said it’s getting harder to produce the financial returns expected by shareholders and tougher to invest in new initiatives to maintain the bank’s market relevancy. Hometown’s deal price equals $27 per share, a 29 percent premium above Randolph Bancorp’s closing stock price on Friday. — JON CHESTO

One of last independent news outlets in Russia shuts down

Novaya Gazeta, one of the few major independent media outlets left in Russia, said it’s suspending publication after regulators twice cited it for failing to comply with laws designating groups “foreign agents.” Facing closure after authorities issued the second citation Monday, the newspaper said it would suspend print and online publication for the duration of the “special military operation,” which is the Kremlin-mandated name for the war in Ukraine. The Kremlin’s crackdown on independent media has picked up sharply since the war began on Feb. 24, with a number of major outlets shut down or banned. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Southwest reaches deal with customer service agents

Southwest Airlines reached a tentative agreement Monday with a union representing its customer-service agents that would give pay raises totaling more than 16 percent over the next three years to about 7,000 employees. The machinists’ union said its negotiating committee unanimously recommended that members approve the contract in an upcoming ratification vote. The contract is the latest sign of inflationary pressure on airlines, which are also facing higher fuel costs. During the pandemic, Southwest has seen fewer people apply for some openings, leading the Dallas-based carrier to raise starting pay for many airport-based jobs. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

Tesla announces another stock split

Shares of Tesla rose sharply Monday after the electric car maker announced its second stock split in less than two years. The company said in a regulatory filing, and also in a tweet, that it plans to make a request at its upcoming annual shareholders meeting to increase its number of authorized shares so that it can split the stock in the form of a dividend. Shares jumped more than 6 percent before the market opened. Tesla Inc. said that its board has approved the proposal, but that the dividend is contingent on final board approval. Tesla had a 5-for-1 stock split in September 2020, which went into effect one day after the company announced that it planned to sell up to $5 billion worth of its stock. Just three months later Tesla said that it was planning another stock sale, looking to raise up to $5 billion in that offering. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

Walmart to stop selling cigarettes in some stores

Walmart will no longer sell cigarettes in some of its stores though tobacco sales can be a significant revenue generator. The Wall Street Journal was the first to report the development Monday. It noted some stores in California, Florida, Arkansas, and New Mexico were on the list, citing anonymous sources and store visits. Walmart is not the first national retail chain to cut off cigarette sales even on a trial basis, but it is the largest. Target ended cigarette sales in 1996 and the drugstore chain CVS Health did the same in 2014. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

Cathay Pacific to train most pilots ever

Cathay Pacific Airways is seeking to train more pilots than ever in its 75-year history, as the Hong Kong-based carrier struggles to hire enough cockpit crew after mass resignations due to strict COVID measures in the Asian financial hub. The airline will recruit and train 800 new junior pilots by 2025, working with Hong Kong Polytechnic University to revive a cadet program that was halted during the pandemic, according to a statement Monday. That marks a major expansion of the airline’s cockpit training plans as a global shortage of flight crew emerges as a major challenge. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Netflix not among tech stocks rebounding

A conspicuous name is missing from the sharp rebound in megacap tech stocks: Netflix. Entering the final week of the first quarter, the streaming giant’s stock is headed for its biggest quarterly drop since 2012, down about 38 percent. That makes Netflix one of the biggest losers in the Nasdaq 100 Index at a time when Apple, Amazon, and Alphabet are on the verge of erasing their 2022 losses after staging a comeback the past two weeks. As with another fallen high-flyer, Facebook owner Meta Platforms Inc., much of Netflix’s underperformance can be blamed on a disappointing growth outlook, which sent the stock tumbling almost 30 percent in the four days after its quarterly results in January. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

HP to buy company that sells equipment for home work

HP has agreed to buy Poly, formerly known as Plantronics Inc., in a $3.3 billion deal that will help the laptop-maker further capitalize on the pivot to hybrid work. The all-cash transaction gives Poly’s shareholders $40 a share, a 53 premium, to its closing share price Friday, the two companies said in a statement Monday. The $3.3 billion price tag refers to Poly’s enterprise value, which includes debt. Acquiring Poly, which sells phone headsets and audio and video accessories, will help HP better meet customer demand, according to HP chief executive Enrique Lores. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Young women in NYC and D.C. close pay gap

In New York City and Washington, D.C., there’s a gender pay gap — for young men. Nationally, women under the age of 30 earn about 93 cents on the dollar compared to men. But in 22 of 250 US metropolitan areas, young women earn the same or more than their male counterparts, according to a Pew Research Center analysis of Census Bureau data. The gender gap in favor of young women in New York and Washington is slim — they make 102 percent of what their male peers earn. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Supreme Court to review California law on pig farms

The Supreme Court said Monday it would review a challenge to a California law that set certain conditions for pork sold in the state. The case stems from a 2018 ballot measure where California voters approved the nation’s toughest living space standards for breeding pigs. Two agricultural associations challenging the law say almost no farms satisfy those conditions. They say the “massive costs of complying” with the law will “fall almost exclusively on out-of-state farmers’' and that the costs will be passed on to consumers nationwide. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

Carlsberg and Heineken to pull out of Russia

Carlsberg, the largest brewer in Russia, and rival Heineken plan to sell their local businesses and exit the country as brewers pull back after the invasion of Ukraine. The Dutch brewer said Monday it doesn’t expect any profit from the sale. Carlsberg only hours later said it had taken “the difficult and immediate decision” to do the same and leave Russia, where it makes 13 percent of its revenue. The shares surged as much as 8.3 percent. Brewers are the latest industry to abandon Russia, following in the footsteps of oil companies and cigarette makers. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Fertilizer prices rise to record high on Russian invasion

Fertilizer prices continue to spike to records as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine puts a massive portion of the world’s fertilizer supply at risk, adding to concerns over soaring global food inflation. A gauge of prices for the nitrogen fertilizer ammonia in Tampa surged 43 percent to $1,625 per metric ton Friday, a record for the 29-year-old index. — BLOOMBERG NEWS



