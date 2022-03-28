Mass. employers pick up hiring but jobless rate remains above the US average

The state’s unemployment rate dipped 0.1 percentage point to 4.7 percent in February, compared with the US average of 3.8 percent. In February 2020, Massachusetts had a near-record low unemployment rate of 2.8 percent, while the US rate was 3.5 percent.

The latest state employment data show employers added 14,600 jobs in February after a revised gain of 9,400 in January. At the average pace of hiring over the past year, it will take more than eight months to get payrolls back to the pre-pandemic level of February 2020.

Here’s where Massachusetts job market stands exactly two years into the COVID-19 era: There are 118,000 fewer jobs and the unemployment rate hovers well above the national average .

Advertisement

Like New York, California, and other states hit hard by COVID, Massachusetts was slower to drop pandemic restrictions, and that has held back job growth.

Even with the elevated jobless rate, many local employers say they are struggling to find workers. There were 277,000 job openings in the state in January, according to the most recent US Labor Department report, up from 274,000 in the prior month.

But there is some good news on that front. The Massachusetts workforce expanded last month and is almost back to its February 2020 size. The labor force participation rate — the percentage of the population 16 years and older with a job or looking for one — reached 65.9 percent, the same as two years ago.

It should be noted comparing jobs data to pre-pandemic levels doesn’t factor in growth that would have occurred in the economy hadn’t been upended by COVID.

Employment gains in February were led by the leisure and hospitality sector, which added 4,700 jobs. Trade, transportation and utilities added 4,600 jobs, while education and health services added 1,600 jobs. Professional and business services lost 400 positions.

Advertisement





Larry Edelman can be reached at larry.edelman@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeNewsEd.