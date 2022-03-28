Should we give it another shot, now that we live in the same area again?

Q. I met a man online and we dated a few months, and then he got a job transfer and moved out of state. We decided to stay friends. He’s had many job transfers within the last five years, and we’ve stayed in touch the whole time.

I had dated another man for a while and this ex seemed to be hurt by me moving on (he sent me the song “I Found Someone” by Blake Shelton). One night when he was drinking, he said that he wished that I lived closer so we could try again.

Now I do live closer but it doesn’t seem like he wants more, and I don’t know how to bring it up. He says he’s never stayed friends with any of his exes, but here we are, five years later, talking every day.

Does he still keep in touch because he has feelings for me? Should I bring up trying again?

– Confused in CT

A. I’ve done a lot of listening to that Blake Shelton song for research, and, if we are to take this song as a very literal, musical version of how your ex felt the moment you told him you were dating someone new . . . maybe he was OK with it? Maybe not.

The song seems to be about a man (Blake Shelton) making peace with his ex finding someone new because he (the aforementioned Shelton) is learning to spend time by himself. Similar to the vibes of “thank u, next,” by Ariana Grande.

Not to be confused with Cher’s “I Found Someone,” a song I still love, one that is very good for karaoke. (Young people who’ve never heard of it, please listen to that song.)

This analysis proved that communicating by song doesn’t say much (assuming it’s not your own song), and that yes, you should absolutely ask this man if he wants to try romance again now that there’s less distance between you. Say the words, even if it feels awkward.

He will give you an answer, not in song, and then you can make decisions accordingly. If he’s vague, consider that a no.

We’ve had a lot of recent letters from people who are trying (and failing) to guess someone’s intentions. They ask me to guess, even though I’ve never met the person. In some cases, it’s because the ex/crush they care about has disappeared and it’s unclear why. Your person is checking in daily. What a gift! You can ask whatever you want.

Get to it.

– Meredith

READERS RESPOND

Why not just ask him how he feels instead of trying to look for secret love messages in Blake Shelton songs? COMBAT-WOMBAT

“It doesn’t seem like he wants more”? What does that mean? Sounds like you’ve never once had a frank conversation about it, so stop all the guessing and let him know you would like to go on an actual date. If he says no or is wishy-washy, I think you should scale back on your friendship. BONECOLD

You need to get your life back in gear and stop being stymied by the memory of this man as a boyfriend. Five years of continued conversations and no physical contact make him a friend, nothing more. Move on and look for men who are both physically and emotionally present in your life. LUPELOVE

Never trust “drunk speak.” THEKIDSRALLRIGHT

Find the latest season of the Love Letters podcast at loveletters.show. Meredith Goldstein wants your letters! Send your relationship quandaries and questions to loveletters@globe.com. Columns and responses are edited and reprinted from boston.com/loveletters.