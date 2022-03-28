An update on Rhode Island’s COVID-19 vaccination rates

So I was curious how Rhode Island compares to the rest of the country.

But some readers have noted that the percentage of residents getting a vaccine booster shot (39.4 percent on Friday) has not risen as rapidly as the number of original shots has.

Rhode Island fell below 60 hospitalizations of people with COVID-19 last week for the first time since Aug. 4, 2021, as cases – especially severe cases – across the country continue to dwindle.

It turns out that every state is dealing with this challenge. But just like with overall vaccination rates, Rhode Island has among the best booster rates, according to The New York Times’ tracker.

Rhode Island ranks No. 3 in the country for boosted rates among residents 65 and older (76 percent) and ages 18 to 64 (44 percent). Vermont (80 percent for ages 65 and older, 48 percent ages 18 to 64) is ahead in both categories.

Puerto Rico leads the 18 to 64 category, at 49 percent, and Minnesota’s 78 percent rate for people over age 65 places it No. 2.

At the other end of the spectrum, North Carolina (34 percent) and New Hampshire (36 percent) have the lowest booster shot rates in the country for residents age 65 and older, and Alabama and North Carolina are tied at 15 percent for the lowest in the country among residents ages 18 to 64.

For residents below the age of 18, Puerto Rico (20 percent) and Vermont (14 percent) are the only states with double-digit boosted rates. Rhode Island is at 8 percent.

Rhode Island is still holding regular vaccination clinics in communities across the state, including today in Providence and Pawtucket. You can check the entire list of clinics here.

