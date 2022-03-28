Brett Smiley launches bid for Providence mayor, calls for ‘getting back to basics’

“Because of longstanding financial problems and an unacceptably underfunded pension system, these quality of life issues keep getting kicked down the road,” he told about 130 supporters at the Wexford Innovation Center. “Well, that stops now. And that is why I’m running – to get back to basics.”

Smiley, a Democrat who was state director of administration under former Governor Gina M. Raimondo, emphasized nitty-gritty municipal issues such as paving streets, fixing sidewalks, plowing snow, and erasing graffiti.

PROVIDENCE — Brett Smiley formally launched his mayoral campaign Monday, saying it’s time for Providence to “get back to basics” and to stop getting distracted by “shiny new initiatives.”

Smiley seemed to draw a distinction with the administration of Providence Mayor Jorge O. Elorza, saying, “We can no longer get distracted by shiny new initiatives that are better left to the state and federal government.”

When asked to cite an example, Smiley noted that Providence last year became the first city in Rhode Island to pilot its own version of a guaranteed income program, a philanthropy-fueled experiment that dozens of other communities around the country are also exploring.

Under that program, 110 low-income Providence residents will be guaranteed to receive $500 a month for a year. The pilot phase of the program is supported by $1.1 million in private funds raised by Elorza, including $500,000 from social media entrepreneur Jack Dorsey.

“Universal basic income is an interesting policy,” Smiley said. “We kind of modeled it during the COVID response from the federal government. But it was a total distraction for the city.”

While the initiative is privately funded, “nobody heard that,” he said. “All they thought was: The city has so much money that they were giving it to people to test how it would improve their economic outcomes. If everything is a priority, nothing is a priority.”

Smiley noted he ran for mayor eight years ago but dropped out of the Democratic primary to support Elorza, who went on to defeat former Mayor Vincent A. “Buddy” Cianci Jr.

“Eight years ago, I made the hardest decision in my professional life when I stepped aside to help ensure that our city did not take a giant step backwards by re-electing Buddy Cianci,” he said. “But I never stopped pursuing my vision for what I know Providence can be. At a time when too many seem to just be running for something, this is the only job I have ever thought about running for because I love Providence.”

Smiley is running for mayor against former City Council president Michael Solomon, Councilwoman Nirva LaFortune, and former deputy secretary of state Gonzalo Cuervo.

If elected, Smiley said one of his priorities would be addressing violent crime.

“Homicides are up and people feel unsafe,” he said. “As mayor, I will work to make our city safe again, backing expanded community policing that improves public safety and increases trust between the police and residents, prioritizing taking illegal guns off of our streets, boosting behavioral health crisis responses and providing immediate and significant investments in opportunities for youth – employment, recreation and education.”

Providence voters will go to the polls on June 7 to decide a nonbinding referendum on borrowing up to $515 million for the city’s underfunded pension system.

Elorza first proposed the bond last year, when he was seeking $700 million, but state lawmakers were unmoved. The revamped proposal calls for less money, a voter approval requirement, and enhanced safeguards.

Smiley told reporters he intends to vote for borrowing the $515 million. “The pension obligation bond is part of a bigger puzzle that is probably necessary,” he said. “It has been described to me as the least bad option. We have some really tough choices. So we will see how the voters decide because we are all going to have to pay this debt for some time now.”

Smiley expressed doubts about the financial viability of developer Jason Fane’s proposal for a 46-story luxury residential tower, which would be built on former Route 195 land across from the Wexford Innovation Center and become the state’s tallest building.

“That is working its way through the legal process,” he said. “I’ve got deep concerns about the financial viability of that building. But if they prevail and if it goes forward, I’m going to make sure that that building has every possible insurance, permits, and the financing is in place before they break ground, because the worst possible outcome is that we get a half-built building and then someone walks away and throws the keys to the city.”

















Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @FitzProv.