Burrillville man with massive gun stockpile arraigned on five felony charges

Sullivan said Andruchuk will remain detained, pending a request from his new defense lawyer, John L. Calcagni III for a bail hearing. The magistrate judge denied his request for bail on March 11, after being convinced by two sealed documents from federal prosecutors that she said showed Andruchuk had “incredibly troubling” problems with drugs and mental health, explosive rage, manipulative tendencies and an obsession with firearms.

Ronald Armand Andruchuk, 37, was arraigned on the new indictments before US District Court Magistrate Judge Patricia A. Sullivan in a brief remote hearing. He appeared by video from Wyatt Detention Center in Central Falls, where he has been held without bail since his arrest on Feb. 24.

PROVIDENCE — A Burrillville man accused of illegally buying and stockpiling more than 200 firearms pleaded not guilty Monday to five federal charges.

Advertisement

The indictment centers on his purchases of two rifles and four handguns on Nov. 17, 2021, and Nov. 30, 2021, from Midstate Gun Company in Coventry, R.I., and his attempt to buy a handgun and rifle from MTR Guns and Ammo in North Smithfield, R.I., on Dec. 11, 2021. Burrillville Police Chief Stephen Lynch denied Andruchuk’s attempt to buy the guns in December after determining he wasn’t truthful on the application.

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

A federal grand jury indicted Andruchuk on Wednesday — a month after his arrest by Burrillville police — on two counts of making false statements on an application to purchase firearms and two counts of causing false records to be kept by a federally licensed firearms dealer. He is also indicted on a charge of possession of a firearm as a prohibited person, as an alleged drug addict. If convicted, he will have to forfeit all of the firearms and ammunition that police have seized.

Andruchuk had been a substitute teacher for Providence schools until the pandemic, then worked as an unlicensed counselor at the DaVinci Center in Providence. He was an unsuccessful Republican candidate for a House seat representing Cranston, where he used to live, and espoused ultra-ring wing conspiracy theories.

Advertisement

Last July, two months after his family called Cranston police with concerns about his mental health, Andruchuk suddenly started buying up masses of firearms from gun stores around Rhode Island. A special agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives began investigating and found that Andruchuk had bought at least 169 firearms within five months. The agent also found that Andruchuk was allegedly using drugs and had denied drug use on his applications to buy firearms, according to an affidavit filed in court.

Complaints from neighbors about Andruchuk’s gunfire into their yards led to his arrest, and the discovery of piles of firearms in the house. By the time the ATF and Burrillville police searched Andruchuk’s home last month, they found more than 200 firearms throughout the house that he shared with his wife and three young sons. Dozens were piled up in the basement alone.

Andruchuk is also facing charges from authorities in Massachusetts for an incident in December when he allegedly hid two handguns and flashlights containing cocaine, oxycodone, and amphetamines in the ceiling of a men’s bathroom at the Tractor Supply Co. in Millbury, Mass.

Burrillville police are charging him with firing in a compact area, a misdemeanor, and he is expected to face a felony charge of possessing a ghost gun and several kits.

Advertisement

Amanda Milkovits can be reached at amanda.milkovits@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @AmandaMilkovits.