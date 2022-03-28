Dr. Anthony Fauci will speak at RWU graduation

Fauci served as a key adviser during the COVID-19 pandemic. He has advised seven presidents on HIV/AIDS and other health issues.

Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and chief medical adviser to President Joe Biden, will deliver the keynote speech and receive an honorary degree at the RWU commencement ceremony in Bristol, R.I.

“We cannot imagine a more ideal leader to share insights on tackling monumental challenges and to inspire our graduates on how best to thrive in today’s global society,” RWU President Ioannis N. Miaoulis said in a statement.

“The ability to synthesize vast amounts of information and to make decisions that consider health, science, cultural, legal and political implications, is the type of education we strive to offer our students,” he said. “Dr. Fauci’s experience throughout his career, but especially over the last two years, has modeled how to do this exceptionally well and provides a real-world example to our students as they enter a complex world.”

On May 20, RWU will hold a commencement celebration of the undergraduate, graduate and law students graduating in the Class of 2022 with a specially designed in-person ceremony. This is the first time RWU’s commencement will honor all graduates in a single ceremony, with a main ceremony in the morning followed by individual school ceremonies.

The university ceremony will take place on the main athletic field, with the processional beginning at 8:45 a.m. and the ceremony beginning at 9:30 a.m.

