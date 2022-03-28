Family of worker killed in garage collapse ‘overwhelmed’ by gestures of support

“Thank you all for the heartfelt wishes for my cousin,” wrote Monsini’s cousin, Rich Monsini, owner of Angelo’s Famous Roast Beef in Plymouth, on the business’s Facebook page. “Prayers go a long way. ... The post reached many friends of his that didn’t know! I was overwhelmed with messages and needed to remove the post from earlier in the day. Please keep an eye out for the obituary sometime this week. Thank you.”

A cousin of 51-year-old Peter Monsini, the construction worker who died Saturday in a nine-story fall at a job site at Boston’s Government Center Garage , said Sunday that the family has been “overwhelmed” by the outpouring of community support following the tragedy.

Rich Monsini said in a follow-up posting Monday morning that Angelo’s would close at 4 p.m. so he could offer support to his relatives.

“Thank you for keeping us busy and understanding,” he wrote.

A number of people posted their condolences in response to Rich Monsini’s Facebook entries, including one man who said Peter Monsini’s union, Local 4, was “currently working on a truck and motorcycle ride” in his honor, “apparently out of the dog track in Easton.”

“My deepest condolences,” the man wrote.

One woman replied to Rich Monsini that she was sending “prayers to you and your family.”

Peter Monsini, of South Easton, was identified Sunday as the man operating a piece of heavy machinery around 5:30 p.m. Saturday for JDC Demolition when the garage floor underneath him buckled.

The machine -- with Peter Monsini inside -- fell about nine stories to the ground, officials said.

His sister on Sunday described him as a devoted father to his 17-year-old son.

“He was just very selfless and caring and loved his son more than anything,” Gina Ferrini said during a brief phone interview. “We are still processing things right now.”

In a statement Sunday, Bill McLaughlin, business manager for the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 4, said Peter Monsini had been a member of the union for 20 years.

“He was a great friend to many of us and he will be sadly missed. Information on arrangements will be forthcoming at the direction of the family. Meanwhile, please keep Peter and his family in your thoughts and prayers,” McLaughlin said.

Local 4 is providing grief counseling services to members and Peter Monsini’s friends through its Modern Assistance program, he said.

