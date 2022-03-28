A Spotlight investigation shows us the deeply unjust netherworld of felony first-degree murder convictions. We can fix this.

The details come via a Globe Spotlight investigation into a group of Massachusetts men living in the netherworld of felony first-degree murder convictions. They joined in serious crimes that resulted in murders, but played no direct role in the killings, and say they never intended to harm anyone in the first place. Some of them weren’t even present when the killings took place. In examples cited by the Globe, one man was upstairs from where a victim was murdered, another was waiting outside in a car, and another was far from the scene, at his own home.

But here’s one reform that should be a light lift: Let’s not condemn people who did not actually kill somebody to spend the rest of their lives in prison for first-degree murder.

Most of the time, making the justice system more just is a complex, years-long proposition.

Yet because they were involved in a crime which resulted in a killing, they were sentenced to die in prison with no possibility of parole, just as if they’d pulled the trigger or wielded the knife themselves. One getaway driver has already served 31 years of his life sentence, even as one of the two gunmen in his murder case pleaded to a lesser offense and was released more than 20 years ago.

In 2017, the SJC decided that such sentences were unjust. A majority led by the late Ralph Gants decided that somebody who had not participated directly in the violence could be convicted of first-degree felony murder only if prosecutors proved he or she shared the intent to kill.

But the ruling wasn’t retroactive. So a group of men who should benefit from it still face the prospect of dying in prison.

Among the two dozen or so such cases identified by the Globe is that of William Florentino. In December 1977, Florentino and William Smallwood robbed an Everett liquor store. Smallwood had a gun, and when a customer named Edward Stevens resisted his order to get to the back of the store, Smallwood shot and killed him.

Florentino never intended to hurt anyone, and never expected his friend to use the gun, said his attorney Patty DeJuneas.

“He was 20 years old, they’d been out drinking and doing drugs and driving around, and they had this stupid idea,” she said. Shooting Stevens was clearly not the plan. Florentino was a messed-up kid who became a street criminal, DeJuneas said. But he wasn’t a murderer.

After 10 years making his hard time harder — drinking and drugging in prison, even making a rash and futile escape attempt — Florentino joined 12-step groups and changed his trajectory. He got a bachelor’s degree from Boston University, embraced his Catholic faith, and has taken on positions of responsibility behind the wall. He deserved time for his role in the robbery, a crime that would have gotten him 10 years at most, DeJuneas said. But Florentino, now 64, has become exactly what we claim to want from our justice system. He is remorseful, has embraced rehabilitation, and deserves a shot at parole.

DeJuneas also represents William Allen, a 48-year-old man convicted of felony first-degree murder and sentenced to life without parole after he joined in a robbery in which his co-defendant murdered the victim. Like Florentino, Allen has been an exemplary inmate. Allen’s co-defendant — the man who actually killed the victim — was paroled in 2009. Earlier this year, Governor Charlie Baker commuted Allen’s sentence, and he will have a parole hearing this week. DeJuneas is seeking the same for Florentino.

“He has committed himself to staying on track whether he gets out or not,” DeJuneas said. “But it’s hard to accept his continued incarceration as fair when the law has changed so drastically.”

A side note for the tough-on-crime crowd here. Nobody is advocating that all of these people simply be released tomorrow.

“You don’t open up the doors and let them all out,” DeJuneas said. “These men just want the chance to show they’ve changed and they deserve a second shot.”

If they do, the governor could commute their sentences, just as he commuted Allen’s. Or the Legislature could act to give the court’s ruling retroactive effect.

Justice is broken, but here’s something we can fix. We’re already halfway there.

Globe columnist Yvonne Abraham can be reached at yvonne.abraham@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @GlobeAbraham.