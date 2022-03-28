Former UMass student found guilty of 2017 rape in campus dorm

A former University of Massachusetts student was convicted by a jury Monday of raping a female student in a dorm room in December 2017, Northwestern District Attorney David Sullivan’s office said.

The jury found Ryder Chilcoff of Villa Park, Calif., guilty of one count of rape, the district attorney’s office said in a statement.

Chilcoff, who was 21 when the rape occurred, will be sentenced Tuesday by Hampshire Superior Court Judge Richard Casey. He faces a maximum of 20 years in prison and will be required to register as a sex offender, the statement said.