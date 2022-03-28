Governor Charlie Baker makes first statewide endorsement this year, backing Anthony Amore in auditor race

In a campaign email sent to supporters Monday, Baker backed Republican candidate for auditor Anthony Amore, the director of security at the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum who unsuccessfully ran for secretary of state in 2018.

For the first time in the 2022 election cycle, Governor Charlie Baker offered his endorsement for a statewide candidate.

“As an independent and experienced watchdog, Anthony will be able to keep the checks and balances on Beacon Hill and help preserve and continue the work the Baker-Polito administration has done over the last seven years,” Baker wrote.

Advertisement

In an interview with the Globe last week, Amore said he has spoken to the governor, but declined to disclose the topic of conversation.

“My conversations with him are private,” the Winchester Republican said. “But I hope people understand that one of my goals is to protect the legacy of Baker and Polito as they leave office. I don’t want to see [the work] undone when he leaves office.”

Amore announced his run earlier this month, pitching himself as a seasoned investigator whose experience auditing and managing security programs makes him a good fit for the statewide position.

“I started this campaign with the believe that Massachusetts residents want checks and balances in state government,” Amore wrote in a statement Monday. “Governor Baker and Lt. Governor Polito have brought independence to Beacon Hill, and I hope to keep that bipartisanship alive and well if elected.”

Baker’s support for Amore was teased at the annual St. Patrick’s Day breakfast in South Boston last week, where transportation advocate Chris Dempsey, a Democratic candidate for auditor, joked about Amore’s job as head of security for the museum, famously home to what is said to be the biggest art heist in US history, which remains unsolved.

Advertisement

“Governor, I know you recruited him to run for this race,” Dempsey said. “So you’re gonna send us the MBTA’s reliability director next to also jump in?”

A smiling Baker gave Dempsey the middle finger, which was captured by a Boston Herald photographer.

Come fall, Amore, 54, will face either state Senator Diana DiZoglio of Methuen or Dempsey of Brookline, who both are running in the Democratic primary to serve as the state’s chief accountability officer.

Samantha J. Gross can be reached at samantha.gross@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @samanthajgross.