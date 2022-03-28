Hyde Park teen arrested for possession of a loaded gun at Roxbury school

A 16-year-old boy from Hyde Park was arrested Monday morning for possession of a loaded gun at Dearborn STEM Academy in Roxbury, police said.

The high school student was charged with three counts of delinquency, including possession of a firearm on school property, possession of ammunition, and possession of a loaded firearm, police said. He will be arraigned in Boston Juvenile Court.

Police responded at 9:45 a.m. to a report of a student with a gun at the school near Nubian Square, the statement said. School administrators had safely secured the gun, which was found in the student’s fanny pack, police said.