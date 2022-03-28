Hyde Park teen arrested for possession of a loaded gun at Roxbury school

A 16-year-old boy from Hyde Park was arrested Monday morning for possession of a loaded gun at Dearborn STEM Academy in Roxbury, police said.
The high school student was charged with three counts of delinquency, including possession of a firearm on school property, possession of ammunition, and possession of a loaded firearm, police said. He will be arraigned in Boston Juvenile Court.
Police responded at 9:45 a.m. to a report of a student with a gun at the school near Nubian Square, the statement said. School administrators had safely secured the gun, which was found in the student’s fanny pack, police said.
Boston Public Schools officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday evening.
