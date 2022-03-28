Man who allegedly strangled officer at Stop & Shop after shoplifting ordered held without bail

Craddock was arraigned in the South Boston division of the Boston Municipal Court. The district attorney’s office said he is also a fugitive from justice in New Hampshire, where authorities have “indicated their intent to move for extradition.”

Patrick Craddock, 26, who is unhoused, is facing five charges, including assault and battery on a police officer, assault and battery by strangulation, and shoplifting, the district attorney’s office said in a statement.

A man who allegedly strangled a Boston police officer after a shoplifting incident at a Stop & Shop over the weekend was ordered held without bail at his arraignment Monday, the Suffolk district attorney’s office said.

An officer was flagged down by employees of the Stop & Shop in the South Bay shopping center in Dorchester at about 9:47 a.m. Saturday and told that a man was stealing items from inside the store, police said Saturday.

A store employee and the officer tried to get the stolen items back and peacefully resolve the situation, police said in a statement Sunday.

However, Craddock allegedly ripped the “officer’s radio microphone off his shoulder in an attempt to prevent the officer from calling for backup,” the district attorney’s office said.

“Craddock then lunged at the officer and ripped items off the officer’s vest,” the district attorney’s office said. “As the officer tried to subdue him, Craddock wrestled and strangled the officer.”

The officer was eventually able to radio for help, and Craddock was arrested without further incident, police said.

The officer was taken to Boston Medical Center, the district attorney’s office said.

Police found “numerous Stop & Shop steak items” during the arrest, prosecutors said.

A pre-trial hearing for Craddock is set for April 26.

