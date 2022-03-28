More articles about the Burrillville man arrested with 200+ guns

Andruchuk will remain detained, pending a request from his new defense lawyer, John L. Calcagni III for a bail hearing. The magistrate judge denied his request for bail on March 11, after being convinced by two sealed documents from federal prosecutors that she said showed Andruchuk had “incredibly troubling” problems with drugs and mental health, explosive rage, manipulative tendencies and an obsession with firearms.

Ronald Armand Andruchuk, 37, was arrested on Feb. 24 after police were called about gunfire at his house at 1746 Tarkiln Road. Once there, police found drugs and an unsecured arsenal of more than 200 firearms, including a flamethrower and illegal “ghost guns,” both inside and outside his home.

Here’s what we know about the case so far:

The latest: How was a Rhode Island man able to stockpile more than 200 guns?

BURRILLVILLE, R.I. — His family was concerned about his deteriorating mental health and explosive temper. He had been arrested for drugs and admitted struggling with addiction, yet also possessed a medical marijuana card. He was seeing psychiatrists, and his social media posts had become increasingly paranoid, focusing on alt-right conspiracy theories.

And when Ronald Armand Andruchuk decided to start buying masses of guns last year, two police departments made different decisions about whether he qualified. Read More.

Federal judge orders Burrillville man who stockpiled 200 guns to remain in custody

PROVIDENCE — A federal judge ordered a Burrillville man accused of illegally stockpiling more than 200 firearms to remain in federal custody, saying it would be impossible to keep anyone safe from him.

US Magistrate Justice Patricia A. Sullivan decided Friday to detain Ronald Armand Andruchuk after reading two sealed documents from federal prosecutors that she said revealed “incredibly troubling” problems with drugs and mental health, explosive rage, and an obsession with firearms.

“Given the evidence of manipulation, manipulation of family and manipulation of others, I don’t see how our pretrial services officers can supervise this situation and how mental health treatment and substance abuse treatment is going to be effective in the way that it has to be in order for the community and specific individuals to be safe,” Sullivan said. Read more.

‘Extensive’ new information in Rhode Island gun case stalls Burrillville man’s release

PROVIDENCE — A Burrillville man who had stockpiled more than 200 firearms remains in custody after a US magistrate judge decided to continue a bail hearing until Friday after learning “extensive” new information about the case.

Magistrate Judge Patricia A. Sullivan was poised to set the conditions of bail for Ronald Armand Andruchuk on Tuesday morning. Then, on Monday night, and again about an hour and a half before the hearing, prosecutors submitted more information about Andruchuk’s case that could potentially show there are no possible conditions to ensure his safe release home.

Sullivan said the information, which is under seal, is “extensive” and that Andruchuk’s lawyer, public defender Kevin Fitzgerald, hadn’t had the opportunity to review the latest filing. Read more.

28RIGuns - Flamethrower among 211 firearms that Burrillville police and ATF agents seized from the home of Ronald A. Andruchuk on Friday. (Court records) Court records

Federal chief judge denies US Attorney’s attempt to revoke bail of Burrillville, R.I., man who stockpiled 200 firearms

PROVIDENCE — US District Court Chief Justice John J. McConnell Jr. decided Monday that a Burrillville man accused of illegally buying more than 200 firearms and shooting into neighbor’s yards can be released before his trial, with certain conditions.

Ronald Armand Andruchuk, 37, a counselor at the DaVinci Center and an unsuccessful Republican candidate for a House seat, has been held at the Wyatt Detention Center since his arrest on Feb. 24 on federal charges. Read more.

R.I. man caught stockpiling guns will remain in custody as judge deliberates decision

PROVIDENCE — The more he heard about the case of a Burrillville man accused of stockpiling more than 200 guns and shooting into neighbor’s yards, the more that US District Court Chief Justice John J. McConnell Jr. said the word “mind-boggling.”

How was Ronald Armand Andruchuk able to accumulate so many guns within just a few months, the chief justice wanted to know during a hearing on Thursday.

Why hadn’t Burrillville police taken action when neighbors complained multiple times that he was shooting into their yards? Why hadn’t police arrested him on Feb. 23, when a neighbor took video of bullets flying into her family’s yard, and officers had to duck for cover?

How is it legal for people to buy kits to make guns, without serial numbers, as Andruchuk was allegedly doing?

And, what was Andruchuk planning to do with all those guns? Read more.

01RIBurrillvilleGhostGuns - Ghost Gun Short Barrel Rifle Recovered from Master Bedroom Closet at Ronald Andruchuk's home. (US District Court of Rhode Island) US District Court of Rhode Island

Rhode Island man with massive gun stockpile was also making ghost guns, US Attorney says

PROVIDENCE — A federal prosecutor is arguing that a Burrillville man who had stockpiled more than 200 guns would find a way to acquire more firearms if he’s released — because he was also making ghost guns.

Ronald Armand Andruchuk, 37, was arrested on Feb. 24 after firing shots into his neighbors’ yard and over the heads of Burrillville police officers. He’d been under investigation by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives for buying up masses of guns since July, despite a history of drug use.

And, Andruchuk was allegedly making guns himself. Law enforcement found a ghost gun short-barrel rifle in the closet of the master bedroom and kits, accessories, tools for other firearms under construction. Read more.

Neighbors record gunshots from R.I. man illegally stockpiling more than 200 guns

One man, more than 200 guns, and a neighborhood on edge

BURRILLVILLE, R.I. — The family was in their backyard with relatives and their children on Wednesday, when the man next door started shooting.

The neighbors had complained to the police several times about Ronald Armand Andruchuk shooting at all hours since he’d moved to the house at 1746 Tarkiln Road in December. His bullets whizzed into their trees. They’d found rounds on their property, as well as a neighbor’s. But the shooting didn’t stop. He didn’t respond to police when they tried to contact him, even when they could tell he was home.

When the gunfire started around 6 p.m., the wife began recording on her cellphone. “They’re going through the freaking woods,” her husband said.

The gunfire accelerated and suddenly, a round zinged in a high-pitched whine near them. The man shouted, and the woman screamed. “Where’s my kids?” She ran breathless into the house, where children’s voices rose in fear. “Are you guys OK? Stay inside!” Read more.

BURRILLVILLE, R.I. — An occasional host of a local far-right YouTube talk show and failed Republican candidate for a House seat is accused by federal authorities of illegally stockpiling more than 200 firearms and “pounds” of ammunition at his home in Burrillville.

Ronald Armand Andruchuk, 37, was arrested Thursday night after police were called about gunfire at his house at 1746 Tarkiln Road. Once there, police found drugs and an unsecured arsenal of guns both inside and outside his half-million-dollar home.

Andruchuk was armed, wearing a bulletproof vest, and appeared to be under the influence of drugs when he met police on his property, Assistant US Attorney Sandra Hebert said during a remote hearing Friday before US Magistrate Justice Patricia Sullivan. Police said they heard Andruchuk changing a gun magazine before he came out, she said. His wife was on the premises with their 10-year-old child and five-year-old twins. Read more.

