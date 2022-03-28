Needham man, 28, sentenced to life in prison for 2018 murder of girlfriend

“This brings its own finality to the proceeding,” Morrissey said. “The outcome of a trial is never assured, and appeals procedures in murder cases span many years. I cannot imagine the pain of Olivia’s parents, and my thoughts are very much with them today.”

Benjamin E. Walsh, 28, entered his plea in Norfolk Superior Court, where Judge Beverly Cannone sentenced him to life in prison with parole eligibility after 25 years behind bars, Morrissey’s office said in a statement. Walsh also pleaded guilty to lesser charges stemming from an attack on his parents.

A Needham man will spend at least 25 years in state prison for the fatal 2018 stabbing of 20-year-old Olivia Bergstrom after he pleaded guilty Monday to second-degree murder in the case, Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey’s office said.

Advertisement

According to authorities, Walsh admitted to killing Bergstrom in the Needham apartment they shared on Sept. 10, 2018, and then driving to a Millis restaurant and attacking his parents while wielding a knife. His father, Mike Walsh, said after the attacks that his son struggled with mental illness and substance use.

While being escorted to a police cruiser, Benjamin Walsh swore at officers, and yelled, “I’m going to kill you all,” according to court papers. Police said Walsh also told at least one person at the restaurant, “I’ve killed my girlfriend.”

When police arrived at the third-floor apartment in Needham where Bergstrom and Benjamin Walsh had lived, they found her body jammed behind the front door. She was dressed only in boxer shorts, and had been stabbed more than 20 times, including 13 times in the back.

Police found blood in the kitchen and on the floors, walls, and stairwell, as well as on the door handle, steering wheel, ignition, and keys of Walsh’s Jeep.

Advertisement

They also recovered three knives, two that were in the Jeep, and one that was wrapped in banquet linens at the restaurant and given to police by the restaurant’s owner, who said he had found it on the floor inside.

In a sentencing memorandum, prosecutors said they had agreed to reduce Walsh’s charge from first-degree to second-degree murder with the support of Bergstrom’s parents “because the plea to second degree murder ensures the safety of the community, avoids the challenges and stresses of a trial, acknowledges the defendant’s brutal acts and the twenty-five year minimum sentence prior to the possibility of parole is significant and substantial.”

The plea deal allowed Benjamin Walsh to avoid a possible conviction at trial of first-degree murder, which under state law carries a mandatory prison term of life without the possibility of parole.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.