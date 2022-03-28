fb-pixel Skip to main content

Pedestrian hospitalized after being struck by SUV in Worcester

By Madison Mercado Globe Correspondent,Updated March 28, 2022, 5 minutes ago

A 51-year-old man was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after he was hit by a sport utility vehicle while he was walking in Worcester on Monday afternoon, police said.

The pedestrian was struck around 3:40 p.m. by a gray Subaru Forester driving west on Pleasant Street while he was walking east on a sidewalk near 150 Pleasant St., police said in a statement. The driver had gone off the road and onto the sidewalk before striking the pedestrian, a fire hydrant, and a parked car, police said.

The pedestrian was treated by Worcester firefighters and paramedics before being taken to the hospital, police said.

The driver stayed at the scene after the crash and was treated for injuries and taken to the hospital, the statement said. Police did not release either person’s identity.

The crash is under investigation.


