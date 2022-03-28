Pedestrian hospitalized after being struck by SUV in Worcester

A 51-year-old man was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after he was hit by a sport utility vehicle while he was walking in Worcester on Monday afternoon, police said.

The pedestrian was struck around 3:40 p.m. by a gray Subaru Forester driving west on Pleasant Street while he was walking east on a sidewalk near 150 Pleasant St., police said in a statement. The driver had gone off the road and onto the sidewalk before striking the pedestrian, a fire hydrant, and a parked car, police said.

The pedestrian was treated by Worcester firefighters and paramedics before being taken to the hospital, police said.