Probate court judge suspended for groping employee resigns in letter to governor

A spokeswoman for the Executive Office of the Trial Court, which oversees the courts, declined to comment. Sushchyk’s lawyer, Michael Angelini, did not respond to a message seeking comment.

His resignation came in a one-sentence letter to Governor Charlie Baker on Monday, which was obtained by The Boston Globe. Sushchyk said he would step away from his post effective immediately. Baker nominated Sushchyk to the Worcester Probate and Family Court in January 2018.

Judge Paul Sushchyk resigned as an associate justice of the Probate and Family Court on Monday after he was suspended last week in a ruling by the state’s highest court that found he groped an employee during a 2019 judicial conference and lied about it.

Last week, the Supreme Judicial Court ruled that Sushchyk “violated the canons of judicial conduct” through his “intentional wrongdoing — both the unwanted touching of the complainant and the lying that followed.”

His suspension without pay was set to take effect April 23.

The incident came on the first night of a three-day conference in spring 2019, when Sushchyk placed his hand on the buttocks of a Probate and Family Court employee for anywhere from one to 15 seconds as he stepped behind her, the SJC wrote in its ruling.

Sushchyk initially admitted in writing that he touched the woman but he said it was not on purpose. He said he was trying to steady himself as he passed behind her by placing his hand “in the direction of her chair and came into momentary contact with a portion of her lower body.”

He later denied he touched the woman at all when he testified during a three-day trial ordered by the Commission on Judicial Conduct. When he was asked why he changed his story, Sushchyk accused the woman of lying.

In its ruling, the SJC wrote that Sushchyk’s accusation was “invented out of whole cloth” and stood as an “instance of his failure to be truthful in this matter.”

The woman left the conference shortly after the incident and texted her sister, writing, “OMG. I think one of the judges grabbed my butt on purpose.” In a text to a friend, she wrote that she was “still reeling a bit today from it. Kinda thought maybe it was a mistake until today he spent the day hovering uncomfortably around me.” She filed a formal complaint with the chief justice of the Probate and Family Court a few days later.

Sushchyk, a Sterling Select Board member from 2000 to 2013, was in private practice in Worcester County at the time of his appointment to the court in 2018. He was previously a Sterling police officer and a New Hampshire state trooper.

