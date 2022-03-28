Revere man arraigned in Superior Court in January fatal shooting

A 33-year-old man was arraigned Monday in Suffolk Superior Court in Boston in the fatal shooting of a man in Revere earlier this year, the Suffolk district attorney’s office said.

Andre Alon Tripp, of Revere, is charged with murder and unlawful possession of a firearm in connection with the January incident, the district attorney’s office said in a statement.

Tripp was ordered held without bail at his initial arraignment in Chelsea District Court in January.