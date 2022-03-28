Revere man arraigned in Superior Court in January fatal shooting

A 33-year-old man was arraigned Monday in Suffolk Superior Court in Boston in the fatal shooting of a man in Revere earlier this year, the Suffolk district attorney’s office said.
Andre Alon Tripp, of Revere, is charged with murder and unlawful possession of a firearm in connection with the January incident, the district attorney’s office said in a statement.
Tripp was ordered held without bail at his initial arraignment in Chelsea District Court in January.
Revere police went to the area of Thornton Street at about 10:46 a.m. on Jan. 24 after receiving a 911 call for help, the district attorney’s office said.
Officers found Antwane Strickland, 31, suffering from a bullet wound. Strickland was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the statement said.
At Tripp’s initial arraignment, Suffolk Assistant District Attorney Julie Higgins told the court that Tripp and Strickland were on Thornton Street “when their encounter escalated,” with Tripp shooting Strickland and then fleeing on foot, the district attorney’s office said.
An attorney representing Tripp had no comment Monday.
Tripp is set to return to court on April 19.
