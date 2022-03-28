‘She enjoyed 4H activities and riding horses’ - N.H. cops determined to solve case of teen who vanished in 1968

In a statement Monday, state Attorney General John M. Formella’s office said the New Hampshire Cold Case Unit and Concord Police Department are jointly probing the disappearance of Taylor, who was reported missing on Jan. 8, 1968.

Authorities in Concord, N.H., are seeking the public’s help in solving the disappearance of 15-year-old Janis Taylor, who vanished from that city more than five decades ago.

“Ms. Taylor’s disappearance is considered suspicious, and the Cold Case Unit is asking the public for assistance in the investigation,” the statement said. “Police are looking for anyone who had contact with Ms. Taylor between December 1967 and the time of her disappearance or anytime thereafter.”

Advertisement

Around the time of her disappearance, officials said, Taylor had been living at various Concord addresses including 176 N. State Street, 89 School Street and the Alosa Trailer Park on Manchester Street. She was a sophomore at Concord High School and had been enrolled previously at Manchester Central High School, the statement said.

Authorities said Taylor grew up in Warner, N.H. with her eight siblings.

“Ms. Taylor was described as being 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighing 110 pounds with brown eyes and long brown hair,” the statement said. “She enjoyed 4H activities and riding horses. Additionally, Ms. Taylor was associated with people who worked at Rumford Press in Concord.”

Formella’s office said anyone with information about the case should contact Concord police Detective Paul Shaughnessy at 603-230-4934 or PShaughnessy@Concordpolice.com, or the Concord Police Department Crimeline at 603-226-3100.

Tipsters can also call State Police Sergeant Matthew Koehler of the New Hampshire Cold Case Unit at 603-223-3648.





Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.