Streets open but Haymarket MBTA station closed in wake of fatal construction accident near Government Center

Monsini, a member of the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 4 for some 20 years, was working for JDC Demolition at the time of the 5:30 p.m. fatal incident on Saturday, officials said.

Peter Monsini, 51, was identified as the man operating a piece of heavy machinery around 5:30 p.m. Saturday when the garage floor buckled under him and both Monsini and the equipment fell nine stories to the ground.

The MBTA’s Haymarket Station is closed but streets around Government Center reopened Monday in the aftermath of a fatal accident at a construction site in the neighborhood that cost an Easton man his life, an on-the-job fatality now under investigation by multiple agencies.

The MBTA suspended train service through Haymarket until engineers can assure the tunnel’s structural integrity was not compromised when tons of concrete fell onto the floor of the Government Center Garage, which is undergoing a massive expansion into a life sciences building.

Orange Line service will be suspended between North Station and Back Bay, while the Green Line won’t operate between North Station and Government Center. Buses will replace service between the Green Line stops. Orange Line customers with destinations between Downtown Crossing and Back Bay are encouraged to use the Green Line stations between Park and Copley Stations, the MBTA said. The agency encouraged commuters to work from home due to expected delays.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration, the federal workplace safety agency, along with Suffolk District Attorney Kevin R. Hayden’s office and Boston Police are investigating the causes of the collapse. All other work at the site is on hold, officials said.

Monsini’s sister on Sunday described him as a devoted father to his 17-year-old son.

“He was just very selfless and caring and loved his son more than anything,” Gina Ferrini, said during a brief phone interview.

Local 4 is providing grief counseling services to members and Monsini’s friends through its Modern Assistance program, a Local 4 official said.

“We have formally expressed our thanks to the first responders and city officials who arrived on the scene – and we are working with them to support their investigation and all efforts to understand exactly what occurred,” Bill McLaughlin, Local 4′s business manager said in a statement this weekend.

Following the collapse, a second person “indirectly involved” in the incident was also hospitalized, officials said.

Monsini’s body was recovered from the site at about 9:15 p.m. Saturday, officials said.

Saturday’s garage collapse touched off a massive emergency response downtown, as nearby streets were blocked off and rescue crews raced to the scene in a frantic effort to try to save the worker’s life.

The demolition work was is part of the ongoing Bulfinch Crossing development project, which includes an overhaul of the Government Center Garage as a 12-story life sciences building.

The project’s developers, National Real Estate Advisors and The HYM Investment Group, in a statement Sunday said they were “heartbroken and devastated” by Monsini’s death.

At the time of the collapse, Monsini was working at the site for JDC Demolition, which was subcontracted to conduct demolition work on the garage as part of the ongoing development project, according to the company.

JDC Demolition, in a statement this weekend, expressed sorrow over Monsini’s death.

“There are no words that appropriately describe the loss of Peter Monsini, our JDC Demolition teammate,” the company said.

David Howe, president of J. Derenzo Company, the parent company of JDC Demolition, declined to comment specifically Sunday on Monsini’s death or about safety conditions at the worksite.

“Obviously my heart and prayers go out to the family,” he said during a telephone interview. “It’s just a devastating incident, and we’ll get to the bottom of what’s going on and what happened. We don’t really know much right now.”

Saturday’s collapse was not the first time the company has faced a workplace tragedy.

In 2018, J. Derenzo Company employee Joe Teixeira, 56, of Seekonk died after sustaining injuries on the job while operating an excavator during construction of the Encore casino in Everett.

Teixeira regained consciousness at the scene before being taken to Massachusetts General Hospital, where he later died, according to the Middlesex District Attorney’s office at the time.

The case did not result in criminal charges, according to Middlesex District Attorney spokeswoman Meghan Kelly.

Tyler Apanell, 34, was in his 11th floor apartment on Canal Street around 5:30 p.m. Saturday when he felt his building shake for about three seconds.

Apanell said a piece of heavy machinery had been used by workers for a few days on the garage roof.

When he went outside to investigate the collapse Saturday afternoon, he spotted the same piece of equipment on its side in a pile of rubble.

“Freak accident,” Apanell said. “It’s awful.”

North End resident Mark Gemelli, 67, whose home is about 300 feet from the site, said he was in his living room when the collapse occurred.

“What sounded like thunder was the building coming down,” Gemelli said. “Life is short. Anything can happen at any time.”

John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe. John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com. Charlie McKenna can be reached at charlie.mckenna@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @charliemckenna9.