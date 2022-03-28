Teenager arrested for gun possession and firing shots in Jamaica Plain

A 17-year-old boy from Hyde Park was arrested on gun charges Friday night while carrying a loaded revolver after shots were fired in the Jackson Square section of Jamaica Plain, police said.

The teen, who was not identified because of his age, was arraigned in Boston Juvenile Court on four counts of delinquency: unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, carrying a loaded firearm, and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, police said in a statement. The statement did not include the outcome of the arraignment.

Police responded Friday night to a call of shots fired near 240 Centre St., and arrived to find a teenager matching a description they had been given was fleeing on foot, the statement said.