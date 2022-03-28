Two people arrested after over $4,000 in merchandise shoplifted in Back Bay

They were told as they were arriving that two people stole multiple pairs of sunglasses from a business there and then fled on foot, police said.

Officers went to 800 Boylston St., where the Prudential Center is located, after receiving a call reporting a larceny in progress, Boston police said in a statement Monday.

Two people were arrested Saturday afternoon after they allegedly stole more than $4,000 in merchandise from a business in the Back Bay, police said.

Police said the two suspects — Michael Alexander, 50, of Randolph, and Mayra Dejesus, 48, of Roxbury — were spotted trying to hide behind a parked vehicle near 189 Saint Botolph St.

The pair were positively identified and arrested shortly before 12:30 p.m., police said. Officers found Alexander and Dejesus carrying the stolen merchandise, valued at more than $4,000, police said.

Police said both were wanted on outstanding warrants: Alexander was sought on a warrant for shoplifting issued in North Attleboro District Court and Dejesus was sought on a warrant for larceny and two counts of shoplifting issued in Wrentham District Court.

They are set to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court for those warrants, as well as new charges. Alexander will also be arraigned for larceny over $1,200 and Dejesus for accessory after the fact in connection to Saturday’s incident, police said.

Breanne Kovatch can be reached at breanne.kovatch@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @breannekovatch.