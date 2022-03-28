Vermont man, Springfield teen arrested after police find drugs, guns in their car

Graskey was driving with the teenager and three others as passengers on Tuesday at about 3 p.m. when a trooper pulled them over on the northbound side of Interstate 91 in Whatley because their car didn’t have license plates, the statement said.

Dylan Graskey, 35, of Shaftsbury, Vt., and a 16-year-old boy were arraigned Wednesday on weapons and drug trafficking charges in Greenfield District Court, the statement said.

A Vermont man and a teenager from Springfield were arrested last week after authorities found two guns and drugs believed to be heroin and crack cocaine in their car, State Police said in a statement Monday.

While speaking with Graskey and the passengers, the trooper “noted deceptive behaviors, inconsistent stories, and evasive answers,” the statement said. Graskey and the passengers “were removed from the vehicle” as a State Police K-9 sniffed the outside of the vehicle, the statement said.

As the passenger in the front seat opened the door, the trooper “observed white rectangular packaging in plain view under the passenger seat,” the statement said. “The package was immediately noticed to be consistent with that of heroin.”

Graskey and the passengers were detained while the vehicle was fully searched, the statement said. Police found a 9mm pistol, a .22-caliber pistol, approximately 1,150 stamped wax-paper folds containing heroin, and about 35 grams of crack cocaine, State Police said.

Graskey and the teenager were arrested and the other three passengers were criminally summonsed, State Police said. A bail commissioner set bail at $200,000 for Graskey and $100,000 for the boy, according to the statement.

Graskey and the teen were charged with trafficking in heroin, trafficking in cocaine, two counts of illegal possession of a firearm, two counts of carrying a loaded firearm, two counts of illegal possession of a firearm in commission of a felony, and possession of a large-capacity feeding device, State Police said.

