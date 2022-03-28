Biden defends unscripted remark about Putin, saying he ‘was expressing moral outrage’

“I was expressing moral outrage that I feel, and I make no apologies for it,” he said, adding he wasn’t articulating a policy change and pushing back as reporters asked if his off-the-cuff remarks risked escalating the conflict.

WASHINGTON — Standing in front of American flags in the elegant State Dining Room, a defiant President Biden on Monday insisted he wasn’t pushing for regime change in Russia when he said on Saturday in Poland that Vladimir Putin “cannot remain in power,” even as he stuck by the comment itself.

Advertisement

It marked the third day the president or his aides have addressed his unscripted remark that has overshadowed Biden’s otherwise successful European trip to rally US allies against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The comment has spooked foreign policy experts and some allies and given Republicans an opportunity to stir up old complaints about Biden’s lack of discipline.

Get Coronavirus Next The next phase of our pandemic newsletter that keeps you updated on the latest developments as we step into a new normal. Enter Email Sign Up

It’s also underscored how even Biden’s decades of foreign policy experience has not erased the many political and diplomatic challenges he faces as he seeks to aid Ukraine without sparking a wider conflict with another nuclear power.

“I think the president said the quiet part out loud,” said Max Bergmann, a former State Department official who is now a fellow at the Center for American Progress, where he focuses on Europe, Russia, and the United States.

Biden’s remarks on Saturday came at the end of a speech in Warsaw that was supposed to be the zenith of a trip illustrating his administration’s command of the world stage at a complicated and worrying historical moment. But at the end of his address, which came after he spent time with Ukrainian refugees who have endured the horrors of Putin’s invasion, nine angry words spilled out.

Advertisement

“For god’s sake,” the president said, a few hours away from the Ukrainian border, “this man cannot remain in power.”

It was a startling departure from the more cautious words the administration usually uses when discussing the Russian dictator’s future, and one that his aides moved almost immediately to walk back as the secretary general of the UN and some Western European allies distanced themselves from the statement. Experts say it is important for American officials to not give the impression they are endorsing regime change because they worry it might cause Putin to lash out.

“If he feels that his power, his regime, his very life is at stake here, that just means he has an incentive to escalate, potentially including attacks on NATO or even use of nuclear weapons,” said Jeremy S. Friedman of Harvard’s Davis Center for Russian and Eurasian Studies.

On Monday, Biden — who has repeatedly stated he will not send US troops to fight in Ukraine — sought to make it clear he did not want any kind of escalation. “The last thing I want to do is engage in a land war or a nuclear war with Russia,” he said, adding, “I was expressing my outrage at the behavior of this man.”

Steven Pifer, a former ambassador to Ukraine, said that “US policy has been and remains to seek a change in Kremlin policy, not regime change.”

“From that perspective, it might have been better to avoid the nine words,” Pifer added. “But those words likely reflect his gut instinct; it will be hard to deal with someone who has launched an unprovoked war that has killed many thousands, created four million refugees, and done immense material damage.”

Advertisement

It’s not the first time Biden has gone off script to ill effects since the crisis began. During a two-hour news conference before the invasion, Biden sparked an angry response from Kiev when he suggested NATO allies were divided on how to respond if Russia made only a “minor incursion” into Ukraine, rather than a full-scale invasion. (“We want to remind the great powers that there are no minor incursions,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky retorted.)

Earlier this month, Biden also departed from the White House’s official line and called Putin a “war criminal” in off-the-cuff comments. He initially answered “no” when a reporter asked if he thought Putin was a war criminal, walked away, and then returned and said he did believe Putin was one. White House press secretary Jen Psaki later said he was speaking from the heart; Russia, on the other hand, said those comments were “unworthy” of a statesman and put the US-Russia relationship at its breaking point.

“I think he has upped his rhetoric, but I think a lot of it is due to what people are seeing, including him,” said Jim Townsend, a former Department of Defense official.

Biden and his aides might have hoped his trip would play to his long-cultivated image of a seasoned statesman, drawing praise from American allies and demonstrating his foreign policy prowess at a moment when he could use a political boost. Biden’s overall popularity continues to sag due to inflation and voters’ economic fears, and his handling of the foreign policy crisis abroad has not become the political bright spot some predicted, despite his leadership on enacting crushing global sanctions on Russia. Most Americans do not give Biden good marks for how he’s handled the crisis, according to a handful of polls taken before Biden’s overseas trip. More than 70 percent of voters said they had no or little confidence in Biden’s ability to handle the war in a recent NBC poll.

Advertisement

Alex Conant, a Republican strategist, said those unscripted comments could do more harm to Biden politically.

“It feeds a narrative that he makes a lot of mistakes,” Conant said. “Certainly for Republicans and independents who think he’s too old for the job, when he makes mistakes it reinforces those concerns.”

But several recent polls also show that a majority of Americans do not think Biden is tough enough on Russia, and airing many Americans’ disgust with the autocrat might reverse that perception.

“I know his handlers were very unhappy, but I think that was Joe Biden speaking from the heart and I think Americans will appreciate those remarks because most Americans think Russia would be better off without Putin,” said Brad Bannon, a Democratic pollster.

Some Republicans seized the opportunity to cast Biden as gaffe-prone and undisciplined. They pointed out what they see as a disconnect between the Biden’s administration’s decision to turn down some of Ukraine’s requests for weapons, including Soviet-era combat planes, or MiGs, out of concerns that doing so might escalate the conflict — and tough rhetoric about Putin that some experts say could also be escalatory.

Advertisement

“If we’re so worried about provoking him that we couldn’t even send MiGs into Ukraine, how is this any different?” Representative Michael McCaul of Texas asked on CNN’s State of the Union on Sunday. He added that he believed Biden’s comments were “more provocative” than sending aircraft.

Still, the message Putin will take away from Biden’s trip might be a different one, entirely, Biden’s allies argue.

Representative Bill Keating, a Democrat on the the House Foreign Affairs committee, said he thought Putin would have been more unsettled by the image of Biden standing united against Russia with President Andrzej Duda of Poland, a right-wing conservative, than anything else that happened during the foreign trip.

“That would have been a lot more unnerving to Putin than anything that was said,” Keating said.

Jess Bidgood can be reached at Jess.Bidgood@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @jessbidgood. Jim Puzzanghera can be reached at jim.puzzanghera@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @JimPuzzanghera.