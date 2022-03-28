‘Naughty, NAUGHTY bear!!’: Black bear gets stuck inside New Hampshire home for 45 minutes

GRAFTON, N.H. (AP) — A black bear that made its way into a New Hampshire home got stuck inside the porch area and eventually left after 45 minutes — after making quite a mess.

“Naughty, NAUGHTY bear!!" Melissa Anne Kelley-Champney of Grafton posted on Facebook following the encounter Saturday. “We do NOT eat the walls and the doorknobs! Worst houseguest EVER!"

She said her husband had to climb out a window and go push the door open so the bear could get out. No one was hurt.