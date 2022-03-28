Hateful message mars St. Patrick’s Day parade

I grew up in a house with my grandfather. He limped because he still had a bullet in his leg where he was shot by the Black and Tans while walking to church in Armagh, Ireland. This month, that same kind of hate showed up at the St. Patrick’s Day parade ( “Group tied to hate seen at parade: Officials decry those wearing Nazi insignia,” Metro, March 23). I am sure that when my grandfather began his 12-week journey to this country, he thought he left that kind of hate behind.

The Department of Justice reports hate crimes at the highest level in more than a decade. This is not a time to “just ignore” them. We need to get the facts: Who are they, where did they come from, what do they stand for, are they violent? We need to promote education, celebrate diversity, and have a plan to counter these demonstrations and to support those who are the subject of the demonstrations.

My grandfather would not be proud of us. We have not done enough; we need to do better.

Margaret A. McKenna

Boston

The writer is chair of the Boston Human Rights Commission and president emerita of Lesley University.





Group’s presence is repugnant, but they have a right to express their views

I share others’ repugnance at the presence of the Nationalist Social Club at the St. Patrick’s Day Parade. As odious as their views are, however, they have a right to be present at the parade and to express those views peacefully. Cal Farley of the Anti-Defamation League correctly points this out. So, I find it disturbing that Sergeant Detective John Boyle suggests that the Boston Police Department “will conduct follow-up investigations.” The police should not be investigating peaceful attendees of any political persuasion at any public gathering.

Kenneth Newton

Medfield





‘Keep Boston Irish’? Um . . . what?

As a proud Celt born in Boston long ago, I was saddened to learn of the display of racial bigotry by adherents of an idiotic ideology who marred the city’s St. Patrick’s Day parade. “Keep Boston Irish,” read their ridiculous banner. Really? For hundreds of years, the city of Boston has indeed been home to generations of Irish as well as generations of many other ethnicities and nationalities of every hue, language, and religion. To deny Boston’s rich multicultural history is either a willful exercise in delusion or an outright expression of ignorance.

Joe Martin

Seattle