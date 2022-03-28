It’s rent stabilization, not rent control

Re “Tackling Boston area’s housing crisis without rent control” (Letters, March 22): Asking realtors about rent control is like asking a cat whether you should put the cover on the fish tank. Just as we are trying to reframe gun control as gun safety, we should move from rent control to rent stabilization. Have we no sympathy for those evicted while landlords are free to charge whatever the market will bear?

The typical capitalist reliance on supply-demand economics probably works as well as it does in nature. That is, it wreaks havoc on people when units are scarce and on towns when mandated housing densities destroy their infrastructure. In the meantime, the real estate industry reaps the gain. Owners of rental properties deserve a profit — a reasonable one. Tenants must expect periodic increases in rent — reasonable ones.