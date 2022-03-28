Bill Belichick declines to address Malcolm Butler’s Super Bowl benching, calling it ‘old news’

The cornerback signed a two-year deal last week to come back to New England, where his professional career started, where he won two Super Bowls, and where he famously didn’t play defense in a third title game.

PALM BEACH, Fla. — Bill Belichick twice broke into smiles Monday as he finished answering questions about Malcolm Butler’s recent return to the Patriots.

“He indicated a desire to play this year,” said Belichick, meeting with reporters at the NFL’s annual owners meetings. “We worked through the process with Malcolm like we do with every player. Obviously we know him, but he came up and visited a week and half ago. So, we signed him.”

Advertisement

The coach then smiled and said, “Looking forward to having him back.”

Belichick called Butler’s benching in the Super Bowl LII loss to the Eagles “old news,” and said he has a great relationship with Butler, the hero of the Super Bowl XLIX win over the Seahawks.

Get Point After Delivering exclusive analysis and commentary on the Patriots and the NFL right to your inbox, three times a week during the season. Enter Email Sign Up

Belichick then flashed a second smile and added, “Glad to have him back.”

Butler, whose pact is thought to be incentive-laden with a maximum value of $9 million, came out of retirement to sign.

He will likely compete for a perimeter corner spot in a secondary that lost interception leader J.C. Jackson, who signed with the Chargers. Belichick indicated that the Patriots stayed in touch with Jackson and their other free agents throughout the process.

Belichick said he was pleased to be able to bring back so many of the club’s core leaders, including Matthew Slater, Devin McCourty, James White, and Ja’Whaun Bentley.

“It’s great to have Devin back, great to have Matthew back,’’ he said. “Fantastic people as well as players, they mean a lot to the organization, they’re great role models and great players.”

Advertisement

He said White has made “a lot of progress” after hip surgery.

Belichick touched on a number of other topics during his 30-minute chat.

▪ On Matt Patricia’s very “broad role” in the franchise:

“He does a lot of things, helps me in a lot of ways. He’s been a big help to me and the organization.”

▪ On his continuing passion for the job:

“I enjoy it. I enjoy doing it — all parts of it. Comprehensive job. It’s a lot but it’s fine. It beats working.”

▪ On new director of player personnel Matt Groh:

“Matt’s done a tremendous job for us. Very smart, detailed, obviously has a very detailed football background with his dad [Al] and his family.

“Really put the draft together last year as director of college scouting. With Dave [Ziegler] leaving, I feel like he’s the best person to step into the personnel job. He’s done a great job. He’s as good anybody we’ve had in that position.”

▪ On the difference in free agent spending from a year ago:

“Spent a lot of money last year. Those guys are all young and they’re under contract.”

▪ On the continuing development of quarterback Mac Jones, Belichick said he will meet with him regularly, but it will be a collaborative effort with all the coaches on offense, including Patricia and Joe Judge.

“Ultimately, it’s my responsibility,” the coach said.

Advertisement

Belichick said it’s possible that Judge, who played quarterback in high school and college, could work a lot with Jones.

“I would feel comfortable,” he said. “Joe’s a good coach. I like having him on our staff. He’ll have a lot of responsibilities.”

▪ On whether the team is better now than it was last year:

“We’ll find out next year. I think some players we have on the roster hopefully will take a step up, but we’ll see. The we’ll have other players, there will be new players and then we’ll see what happens with them.’’

▪ On roster building specifically to counter the moves made by division rivals:

“I think you’re probably better off waiting until the majority of the changes have been made so you can get the full picture and then figure out what, if anything, you want to address. Obviously, I’m aware of Tyreek Hill, but there are other things that happened down there before they signed Hill.”

▪ On longtime NFL reporter/insider John Clayton, who died this month:

“John was just a great ambassador for the game; he loved football. Definitely loved the Hall of Fame and the great player process and was very, very knowledgeable. So, it’s sad to lose a person like that and sending condolences to his family. Really a wonderful, wonderful man.”

▪ On Clayton’s hilarious ESPN commercials:

“Oh my God, he was very funny. Great sense of humor and a real passion for the game.”

Advertisement





Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.