Bill Belichick is betting on himself to get Patriots back to the top

It’s still early in the offseason, but his Patriots as currently constructed don’t inspire a ton of confidence. A team that was blown out in the first round of the playoffs has gone backward in free agency, losing more talent than it acquired. They still don’t have an elite receiver. The secondary looks thin.

PALM BEACH, Fla. — Sports gambling isn’t legal yet in Massachusetts, but Bill Belichick is making a big bet in 2022.

And the coaching staff has major question marks following the departure of Josh McDaniels — specifically, no one on staff has been a quarterbacks coach or offensive coordinator before. That seems fairly important as Mac Jones enters his second season, a crucial year for his development.

Yet Belichick doesn’t carry a whiff of concern. He has a guy on staff who has won six Super Bowl rings with the Patriots and has 321 career coaching victories.

“We’re working through it the best we can,” Belichick said Monday at the NFL owners meetings. “It’s a new year for all of us, so we’ll see.”

In Bill We Trust? Maybe. The two seasons since Tom Brady left have produced just a 17-16 record, including 0-1 in the playoffs.

In Bill He Trusts? It sure seems so. The roster may look deficient on paper, and the coaching staff may look unconventional, but Belichick’s plan to keep the Patriots competitive in 2022 apparently is to trust that his coaching, and his system, can solve all their problems.

“All of it is my responsibility,” Belichick said of creating a new offense this year. “I’ll do what I feel like helps the team the best, whatever that is.”

The Patriots still have plenty of opportunities to add talent, via trade or next month’s NFL Draft. But the coaching staff is pretty much final, Belichick said, unless an unexpected opportunity arises.

The staff is by far Belichick’s biggest gamble in 2022. The departures of McDaniels and assistant quarterback coach Bo Hardegree for the Raiders left the Patriots needing a new leader on offense for the first time in 10 years, and without anyone in the building who has coached QBs or called plays.

Belichick didn’t conduct a big search for a replacement. Instead, he is relying on his inner circle.

Apparently Matt Patricia and Joe Judge, two of Belichick’s prized pupils who are back in Foxborough after failed stints as head coaches, are going to be most responsible for coaching Jones and the offense.

And, of course, Belichick, too. His weekly Tuesday and Saturday meetings with Brady were legendary, and it seems now he is going to take an even more active role with the offense.

“I’m sure everybody will have a role in it,” he said. “I’ll work with [Jones] like I have before. Matt, Joe. Obviously it’s important for all players to get coached well, and we plan on doing that.”

Belichick doesn’t care that Judge was mostly a special teams coach whose only experience on offense is one year as a wide receivers coach. Nor does he care that Patricia was a defensive coach for 15 years whose only experience on offense came in 2004 as a young assistant.

With a mass exodus of coaching and front office talent in recent years (Nick Caserio, McDaniels, Dave Ziegler, Ernie Adams, Dante Scarnecchia, and more), this is Belichick’s brain trust now: Patricia, Judge, and himself.

Experience shmerience. Belichick and his trusty sidekicks will figure it all out.

“I think a good coach is a good coach,” Belichick said. “Matt is a great coach. Joe is a great coach. I was on offense, then I’ve been defense, so on and so forth. I’m not really worried about that.”

Will Judge be the quarterbacks coach? Will Patricia coach the offensive line? Will either one of them call plays? Will Belichick call plays himself?

Belichick of course wouldn’t say.

“We won’t be calling any plays here for a while,” he said. “Once we get on the field, coaching the players and game planning and things like that, that will all work itself out.”

Don’t expect any clarity the rest of the year. The Patriots will be the only NFL team without an official coordinator on either offense or defense. Belichick likes keeping the rest of us in the dark.

“I’m not big on titles,” Belichick said. “We have jobs to do. We’ll do the jobs.”

Patricia’s title is senior football adviser, but Belichick said he has a “broad role — very broad.” Game planning, salary cap management, whether Belichick should throw a challenge flag, Patricia does it all. Judge’s title is “offensive assistant,” yet he is going to be intimately involved with Jones and the offense.

“He’ll have a lot of responsibility,” Belichick said.

Belichick made sure to note that “I certainly don’t do it all, by any stretch. I rely on a lot of other good people, and they do a great job.”

One of those people is Matt Groh, recently promoted to the position of director of player personnel, a position previously held by Caserio and Ziegler. Groh will help run the Patriots’ draft efforts this spring.

“Matt’s done a tremendous job for us,” Belichick said. “I think he’s as good as anybody that we’ve had in that position.”

The Patriots’ setup is certainly nontraditional. And the roster definitely needs some work.

But Belichick is making a big bet on himself that he can coach them back to the top.

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com.