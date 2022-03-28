Bills’ new stadium deal carries $850 million taxpayer tab, governor says

The $850 million amount is considered to be the largest public commitment for an NFL facility.

Governor Kathy Hochul completed seven months of negotiations by announcing an agreement preserving the Bills presence in her hometown, while also calling it a deal that “made sense” in the return on public investment.

The proposed $1.4 billion new home for the Buffalo Bills comes with a record $850 million taxpayer price tag in an agreement reached Monday to secure the franchise’s future for the next 30-plus years.

New York will commit $600 million in funds in a deal reached in time for Hochul to include it in the state budget, which by law must be approved by Friday. Erie County will commit $250 million toward the project, while eventually relinquishing control to a newly established state-appointed commission.

The NFL and the Bills agreed to commit $550 million in financing, with team owners Terry and Kim Pegula’s share coming in at $350 million for a facility projected to open in time for the 2026 season. The Bills would be responsible for covering any construction over-runs under the proposed deal.

The taxpayer commitment of 60.7 percent falls below the 73 percent share the state and county had previously committed to the Bills to build, maintain and upgrade the team’s existing facility, now called Highmark Stadium, which opened in 1973.

The proposed 60,000-plus seat, open-air facility to be built on county-owned land across the street from the Bills current home still faces several hurdles required to approve the funding.

The entirety of the agreement is not complete. The parties have yet to negotiate terms of a 30-year lease, which would include a non-relocation clause with the Bills facing a penalty should they default on the deal. The taxpayer commitment also does not include annual operating subsidies the state will commit to game-day related and other expenses.

Requirements added to aid diversity

To ensure more opportunities for diverse candidates, the NFL has added requirements on the hiring of offensive assistant coaches, and women in general.

The moves announced at the owners meeting in Palm Beach, Fla., include adjustments to the Rooney Rule adopted in 2003 and amended frequently in attempts to enhance opportunities for people of color and women for nearly all league and team jobs.

Beginning this season, all 32 clubs must employ a female or a member of an ethnic or racial minority to serve as an offensive assistant coach. The person will receive a one-year contract and work closely with the head coach and offensive staff to gain experience.

The NFL saw an increase in the number of people of color in all coaching positions from 35 percent in the 2020 season to 39 percent last season. There was an all-time high increase in defensive coordinators to 15, up by two; an increase in minority GMs (five to

Detroit awarded 2024 NFL Draft

The NFL awarded the 2024 draft to Detroit. The city was a finalist for the 2022 event, which will be hosted next month in Las Vegas after the 2020 draft, originally planned for Las Vegas, was held virtually during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We think we really proved to the league we would put on a great show,” said Lions president Rod Wood, “and how important it is to our city and to our fans.”