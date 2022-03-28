Boston Pride rally with three-goal third period to win second straight Isobel Cup

Captain Jillian Dempsey, the Premier Hockey Federation’s all-time leading scorer, became the first player in league history with three rings after she scored a goal and recorded an assist during Boston’s 4-2, come-from-behind win over the top-seeded Connecticut Whale on Monday night in Florida.

So it was fitting they claimed the 2022 Isobel Cup on a pair of goals 18 seconds apart.

The Pride became the first team to win repeat titles, and the first franchise to capture three championships, including one in the league’s inaugural 2015-16 season.

With Connecticut leading 2-1 in the third period, Mary Parker took a pass from Dempsey and put it on net, where Evelina Raselli slipped home the equalizer at the 13:23 mark.

Advertisement

Before the Whale could blink, former Providence forward Christina Putigna fired a shot and Kali Flanagan got a stick on it before Taylor Wenczkowski finished a rebound at the far post with 13:03 to play.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

From there, the Pride played stiff defense in front of goalie Katie Burt, who turned away 33 shots to finish the playoffs with 83 saves and just three goals allowed. Defender Jenna Rheault added an empty netter with 90 seconds left.

Dempsey got the scoring going when she danced through the Connecticut defense and finished a beautiful backhander past Abbie Ives just 4:16 into the game.

But the Whale, playing in their first championship game, survived a long stretch of Pride puck control and started to claw back some momentum late in the period. With 3:16 to go before the first intermission, Methuen’s Amanda Conway translated that momentum swing onto the scoreboard by beating Katie Burt with a far-post snipe from the top of the circle.

Coming off its first regular season title, Connecticut looked little like the team that struggled over the last few seasons and a lot more like the one that finished 15-3-2 this year, in its third season under Colton Orr, the former Bruins right wing.

Advertisement

To start the second period, league scoring leader Kennedy Marchment found No. 1 draft pick Taylor Girard, whose first playoff goal gave Connecticut a 2-1 lead just 33 seconds in.

About 90 seconds later, Dempsey was whistled for a five-minute cross-checking major, putting Boston on its heels. The Pride were able to survive thanks to nine saves from Burt, the former Boston College goalie from Lynn, who finished the first two periods with 25 saves, but they struggled to recapture their early-game magic until the waning moments of the second stanza.

The Pride reached their third straight championship game as the No. 3 seed following a 10-5-5 regular season, riding an 11-1 scoring margin in a pair of dominant performances against the Buffalo Beauts (6-0) in the quarterfinals and the Toronto Six (5-1) in the semifinals.