Czechia native Tomas Nosek worries about the war in nearby Ukraine

Nosek, 29, and fellow Czech David Pastrnak (hometown: Havirov) are the only two Eastern Europeans on the current Boston roster. Defenseman Jakub Zboril, a Czech, underwent season-ending knee surgery in December.

“Eight hours drive from Czech Republic,” noted the Bruins center after Monday morning’s workout in Brighton. “So it’s pretty close, and you never know what’s going to happen … hopefully [the war] is going to end soon and we don’t have to talk about this.”

The drive east from Pardubice, Tomas Nosek’s hometown in Czechia, is some 750 miles to Kiev, and roughly only half that to the Poland-Ukraine border.

The Bruins have four other European players, including Swedes Linus Ullmark, Hampus Lindholm, and Anton Blidh, and Finnish center Erik Haula. On the current roster. Defenseman Urho Vaakanainen, a Finn, recently was dealt to Anaheim in the trade for Lindholm.

In today’s NHL, most of the league’s 32 teams have at least one or two players who grew up within driving distance of Ukraine, which has been under Russia’s terrorizing assault for the last five weeks.

“It’s pretty close,” said Nosek, when a reporter noted that Czechia, while not an immediate neighbor to Ukraine, is still close enough to feel the impact of war.

“I don’t have friends in Ukraine, but I know some people from Ukraine who are living in Czech Republic,” he said. “I don’t want to talk about politics, but the whole situation is unfortunate.

“For my family, yeah, I think they are scared, for sure.”

Nosek, who originally broke in with the Red Wings, Tuesday will be playing in his 317th NHL game, with the Maple Leafs in town. Ever since making his North American debut with the 2014-’15 AHL Grand Rapids Griffins, he has returned home to be with family and friends for the off-season.

The ongoing war now has him weighing his summer options.

“Honestly, I’ve been thinking about staying here for the summer,” he said, “but I want to see my family more. I don’t want to say it that way, but we’ll be taking that risk [to return].”

