Duke, North Carolina ready for first-ever NCAA tourney meeting in Final Four showdown

The Tar Heels took care of the last of the underdogs Sunday by rolling past 15th-seeded Saint Peter’s, setting up a Final Four for the ages in New Orleans: Duke-Carolina for the first time in the tourney, and in retiring Coach K’s final appearance on college basketball’s biggest stage. The winner gets Kansas or Villanova for the national championship.

They have no choice but to think about it now.

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski refused to let his players ponder the possibility of facing North Carolina for the first time in the NCAA Tournament after the Blue Devils had punched their Final Four ticket with a win over Arkansas.

“I saw something that Bill Self said about the regional championship game,” Krzyzewski said of his Kansas counterpart, “it really is the biggest game a college coach has to coach, because it gets you into the promised land.

“For me to have that, I guess it’s 17 times now, that’s a big-time thing for me. I’m so proud of that,” Krzyzewski said, “that my teams have put us in that position and that’s we’ve won now 13 of them, and whatever happens afterward happens. But it is a heck of a thing. We’ve won a lot in the tournament, and we’ve won a lot of games, but Final Fours are big.”

The biggest could be Saturday night.

Duke and North Carolina have met 257 times, including in Krzyzewski’s final game coaching at Cameron Indoor Stadium, when the Tar Heels spoiled the night with a victory that has helped to propel them to the Final Four.

Yet somehow, the bluest of the bluebloods have never collided in the NCAA Tournament.

“I’m not even thinking about that right now,” said Hubert Davis, who played for the Tar Heels in the Final Four and has led them back in his first year as the head coach. “Right now, I’m just so happy for our guys having an opportunity to play in the Final Four. That’s the only thing on my mind.”

The Blue Devils locked up their spot Saturday night when Paolo Banchero and Co. used a big run to put away Arkansas and send Krzyzewski’s farewell tour to the Big Easy. It will be his 13th trip to the Final Four, breaking a tie with UCLA’s John Wooden for the most in history, and makes 17 in all for the Duke program.

“We knew we were capable of this, and that’s what we’ve worked for since June,” Banchero said. “To finally get to New Orleans and have a chance to play for a national championship is a blessing. I’m just proud of the way we came together.”

Top-seeded Kansas rolling into Final Four matchup with Villanova

Jalen Wilson and the Jayhawks have received little attention en route to the Final Four. Quinn Harris/Getty

Kansas has only trailed for about 24 minutes through its first four games in the NCAA Tournament, and in both its opener against Texas Southern and its regional final against Miami, the margin of victory was more than 25 points.

Yet somehow, the Jayhawks are flying down to the Final Four under the proverbial radar.

Most of the attention heading into the national semifinals Saturday night will no doubt center on Duke and North Carolina.

Even in the Jayhawks’ own semifinal, more attention is sure to be heaped on Villanova, whose quest for coach Jay Wright’s third national championship was dealt a blow by a devastating injury to star guard Justin Moore.

You’d never guess the Jayhawks were the only 1-seed left in the tournament, and even the oddsmakers have made the Blue Devils the favorite to win the national championship.

“I’ve thought all along that this was a possibility but I’ve also thought all along that the margin for error wasn’t such where we could get loose and have it be a probability,” said Kansas coach Bill Self, back to the Final Four for the fourth time.

“I don’t know,” Self continued after a pause. “I think these guys have stayed focused. They’ve eliminated distractions, for the most part, all year long. And they do play for each other. And so when we play the way that I think that we’re capable of playing, I have total faith that we can play very well.”

The Jayhawks might just be the most complete team left.

Ochai Agbaji and fellow wings Christian Braun and Jalen Wilson have the unique combination of athleticism, versatility, and range, while Remy Martin — the Midwest Region’s MVP — has given the Jayhawks another dimension at point guard with his breakout performance this tournament. David McCormack and fellow big Mitch Lightfoot give the Jayhawks options in the paint, while a deep bench is ready.

No wonder Kansas has trailed just 24 minutes, 11 seconds in the entire tournament.

“On the [Big 12 tournament] podium in Kansas City, like, we were saying we weren’t done yet,” said Agbaji, a first-team All-American and the Big 12 Player of the Year. “Obviously we had more to accomplish with six more [wins]. But on this podium, here [in Chicago], it was like we’ve gotten to this point and now it’s just roll the ball out there and go play in the Final Four.”