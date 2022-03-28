‘Grateful’ Naomi Osaka into Miami Open quarterfinals

Making the quarterfinals at a tournament used to be no big deal for Naomi Osaka. It was only a shock if it didn’t happen. Things are a bit different now. The former world No. 1 has made it through to the quarterfinals at the Miami Open — just the second time she has managed to advance that deep in any tournament over the last year. Osaka beat Alison Riske 6-3, 6-4 on Monday, moving into a round-of-eight matchup with Danielle Collins. Osaka’s only other quarterfinal appearance in the last year was at an Australian Open warmup tournament in January. Before that, her most recent quarterfinals trip was at Miami a year ago. “It’s really funny for me, because last year here I made it to the quarters, too,” Osaka said. “It was after I won Australia and I wasn’t that grateful. I kind of expected to win.” Wins these days just mean more, after ongoing struggles and time away from the game to deal with her mental health. Her ranking in the world has dipped to No. 77 and she hasn’t won a tournament since that Australian Open victory last year. But her stay in Miami so far has been nothing but happiness, with three easy wins — all in straight sets — and the added benefit of a walkover victory in there as well. “This is really one of the funnest times of my life,” Osaka said. “I’m really grateful.” Collins, the No. 9 seed, needed just over an hour Monday to win her fourth-round match against No. 8 Ons Jabeur, 6-2, 6-4. The win likely ensured that Collins is locked into the top 10 when the world rankings reset early next week. Collins is 0-2 in previous matches against Osaka, both straight-set losses on hard courts, one in 2018, the other in 2019. “When Naomi is at the top of her game, she’s very, very hard to beat,” Collins said.

