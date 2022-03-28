‘Grateful’ Naomi Osaka into Miami Open quarterfinals

Making the quarterfinals at a tournament used to be no big deal for Naomi Osaka. It was only a shock if it didn’t happen. Things are a bit different now. The former world No. 1 has made it through to the quarterfinals at the Miami Open — just the second time she has managed to advance that deep in any tournament over the last year. Osaka beat Alison Riske 6-3, 6-4 on Monday, moving into a round-of-eight matchup with Danielle Collins. Osaka’s only other quarterfinal appearance in the last year was at an Australian Open warmup tournament in January. Before that, her most recent quarterfinals trip was at Miami a year ago. “It’s really funny for me, because last year here I made it to the quarters, too,” Osaka said. “It was after I won Australia and I wasn’t that grateful. I kind of expected to win.” Wins these days just mean more, after ongoing struggles and time away from the game to deal with her mental health. Her ranking in the world has dipped to No. 77 and she hasn’t won a tournament since that Australian Open victory last year. But her stay in Miami so far has been nothing but happiness, with three easy wins — all in straight sets — and the added benefit of a walkover victory in there as well. “This is really one of the funnest times of my life,” Osaka said. “I’m really grateful.” Collins, the No. 9 seed, needed just over an hour Monday to win her fourth-round match against No. 8 Ons Jabeur, 6-2, 6-4. The win likely ensured that Collins is locked into the top 10 when the world rankings reset early next week. Collins is 0-2 in previous matches against Osaka, both straight-set losses on hard courts, one in 2018, the other in 2019. “When Naomi is at the top of her game, she’s very, very hard to beat,” Collins said.
BASKETBALL
Cavs forward Wade done for season following knee surgery
Cavaliers forward Dean Wade will miss the rest of the season following knee surgery, the latest medical setback for a Cleveland team bitten by major injuries for months. Wade, who made 28 starts this season, underwent a procedure to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee, the team said. He had been sidelined since last playing on March 12, when he got hurt against Chicago. Wade’s loss will hurt Cleveland’s depth for the stretch run and into the playoffs. The Cavs currently have the No. 7 spot — a play-in position — in the Eastern Conference with seven games left. Wade had been an important contributor off the bench as well, averaging 5.3 points in 19.2 minutes. Cleveland remains without All-Star center Jarrett Allen, who will miss his 11th straight game with a broken finger when the Cavs host the Orlando Magic on Monday night. Allen has been able to do more on-court activities lately, but he’s not ready to play and the team has not said whether he’ll be back.
Advertisement
MISC.
Canadian gymnasts ask for investigation into ‘toxic’ culture
A group of Canadian gymnasts is asking Sport Canada to launch an independent investigation into what they describe as a “toxic culture” within the sport’s national governing body. The group of 71 current and former Canadian gymnastics national team members sent an open letter to Vicki Walker, the director-general of Sport Canada, saying it can “no longer sit in silence” as cries for change have gone unheeded. “The current Board and CEO of GymCan have failed to address these issues and have failed to earn the trust and confidence of athletes,” the letter says. “Their inability to adequately respond to ongoing systemic abuse, mistreatment, and discrimination is troubling.” The gymnasts are the latest group of Canadian athletes to call for changes within the Canadian Olympic program. A group of Canadian bobsled and skeleton athletes asked earlier this month for the immediate resignation of their national federation’s CEO and high performance director, reiterating a need for a “truly independent” investigation into claims of a toxic culture within the teams. The group claims gymnasts who experienced abuse “suffer significant ongoing psychological and physical consequences, including depression, anxiety, eating disorders, and chronic pain.” The letter said active athletes “continue to suffer harm while participating in programs run by GymCan, the very organization entrusted with developing and protecting us.”
Advertisement