The makeover of the forward lines has helped propel Bruins into a tie for third in Atlantic Division

Six different scorers, all of them forwards, put their names on the Bruin goals in Saturday’s 6-3 thumping of the Islanders. For diversity, that’s a season high, no more than four Boston forwards previously put the puck in the net on the same night.

It was also a prime example of the balance and breadth in the Boston attack ever since the great Jan. 1 makeover that pulled David Pastrnak off the No. 1 line and paired the Czech sharpshooter with Taylor Hall and Erik Haula.

“I didn’t think we were getting the best out of guys,” said coach Bruce Cassidy following Monday’s workout in Brighton, asked to revisit the seismic shift in the top two lines three months later. “And that’s your job as the coach … so that’s what happened there.”

In large part due to the transformation in their top six, the Bruins head into Tuesday night’s Garden matchup with the Leafs with seven of their forwards having scored at least 14 goals this season, led by Pastrnak at the top of the chart with 37 strikes — 29 of which have come since Jan. 1.

With 19 games left on the regular-season schedule, it’s possible all seven will reach the 20-goal plateau, something the Bruins haven’t done since the 1986-’87 season. For those in need of a Way Back Causeway refresher, that group from 35 years ago included: Cam Neely (36), Rick Middleton (31), Tommy McCarthy (30), Charlie Simmer (29), Ray Bourque (23), Bruce Crowder (22), and Steve Kasper(20).

A half-dozen Bruins hit the 20-goal mark in ‘87-’88, a season that ended with a trip to the Cup Final vs. the Oilers.

Prior to the change up front on Jan. 1, the Bruins poked along in the East with a 14-10-2 (.577) mark, which had them standing with a handful of clubs in a shoulder-to-shoulder scrum for the two wildcard playoff spots in the conference.

They have subsequently gone a blistering 27-9-3 (.731), and on Monday morning they were tied with the Leafs for the third most points (87) in the Atlantic Division. A win Tuesday night could lift them to second in the division. That wildcard scrum as the new year approached has turned into a stroll to the playoffs and likely another 100-point season.

However, if not for the line changes, who knows?

“Would I be more inclined next time?” said Cassidy, asked if the line change, which meant breaking up one of the league’s premier trios, would make it easier for him to embrace such a move again. “I think it’s all situational. You know, where are we? Where’s the team? Are guys in good places? Have we just hit a bump in the road…?”

Every coach, added Cassidy “learns from decisions they make.” A major shakeup like the one in January had to take into consideration, he said, the ripple effect in would have in the room, especially with the veteran leadership on the top line.

“Because don’t forget,” he added, “Bergy and Marsh were losing a right winger [Pastrnak] that they were very comfortable with. So you have to consider that. These are two future Hall-of-Famers and now you’re taking something away from them. So it’s not just an automatic thing where, ‘I’m just going to do this.’ There has to be some level of the players having to trust and/or respect your decision. It’s not just a matter of, ‘Oh, I’m going to move this guy around and see how it plays out.’”

The move directly impacted seven forwards, five of whom have displayed improved offensive output, particularly Hall, whose points per game average nearly doubled from 0.54 compared to 0.90.

Only two of those involved, Marchand and Bergeron, have seen their offensive output slip, albeit ever so slightly, post-Jan. 1. Marchand delivered at 1.29 points per game up to Jan. 1, and has since popped at 1.15 in 21 games. Bergeron has gone from 0.92 in his 25 games through December to 0.72 in his last 32 games.

Pastrnak, in 39 games since riding with Haula and Hall, has hammered in 29 goals and improved his points per game from 0.81 to 1.15. Haula, barely to be found on the scoresheet prior to Jan. 1, has gone from 0.20 to 0.73. Hall has delivered more points than Haula (35 vs. 27) since Jan. 1, but Haula’s scoring rate has increased nearly four-fold.

The other two forwards to be impacted by the change, Craig Smith and Jake DeBrusk, also have moved the needle. Smith, now on an effective No. 3 line, eventually gave way to DeBrusk as the No. 1 RW. Prior to Jan. 1, Smith was nearly invisible (2-5—7 in 19 games, 0.37), but has gone 13-11-24, 0.62) the last 39 games. DeBrusk, promoted on Feb. 24 in Seattle, has gone from 0.32 production to 0.54.

“It’s discussion, it’s eye test, less video … you see it on the ice,’ said Cassidy, pondering the factors in play that helped him reach the Jan. 1 decision. “It was, ‘OK, Taylor’s not connecting ... so who would he connect with? And you’re talking to the players.”

A discussion with Pastrnak specific to fit, said Cassidy, helped him settle on the new No. 2 trio: Hall-Haula-Pastrnak.

“Pasta said to me, ‘You know, I haven’t played a lot with Erik Haula, but when we’ve played 4-on-4, we’ve seemed to have something … or when we’ve been thrown together in training camp for practice,’” recalled Cassidy. “So a little bit from David, saying, ‘You know, if that’s the direction you’re going, maybe I can generate with him. Hall and Pasta [came] more from when Marsh was suspended the first time [earlier this season], Bergy went in to there and you could see they had something.”

Jeremy Swayman building up his record

Jeremy Swayman, 12-2-1 in the post-Tuukka Rask era and 19-8-3 overall, will be in net against the Leafs. Swayman has won his last two outings after a 4-2 loss in St. Paul on March 16 snapped a nine-game winning streak … Other than Swayman in for Linus Ullmark (20-9-2), the Bruins will go with the same 18 skaters who suited up for the Isles …The Devils visit on Thursday, followed by the Blue Jackets on Saturday night … The Bruins face the Maple Leafs one more time in the regular-season closer April 29 in Toronto.

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com.