Maryland hires former Rhode Island head coach David Cox

Cox, a Landover, Maryland, native, brings local expertise to this staff. Willard has never lived or coached in the Washington, D.C., area, and recruiting this talent-rich region will be critical to his success. Both Cox and Skinn, who grew up in Takoma Park, Maryland, and played at George Mason, should help bolster the program’s local recruiting efforts.

Maryland men’s basketball has hired David Cox as an assistant coach, the school announced Monday. Cox, who spent the past four seasons as the head coach at Rhode Island, joins the Terrapins’ new staff under Coach Kevin Willard. The program has already hired Tony Skinn as an assistant, leaving only one coaching vacancy.

"I went to games at Cole and Comcast Center and coached many future Terps over the years," Cox said in a statement provided by the school. "I couldn't be more excited to be a part of the staff with Kevin. This is a great fit and we can't wait to get to work recruiting and developing the future stars of Maryland basketball."

Rhode Island fired Cox after this season ended. The Rams only won five conference games and finished 15-16 for a second straight losing record. He had more success in his first two seasons, highlighted by a 21-9 campaign in 2019-20. At Rhode Island, Cox coached Fatts Russell, who had a standout career in the Atlantic 10 before transferring to Maryland for his final season of eligibility.

Cox played at William & Mary and began his coaching career in Washington as an assistant at Archbishop Carroll High. He then worked in an administrative role at St. John's College High. Cox also coached at D.C. Assault, a local AAU team, before entering the college ranks. He worked on the staffs at Pittsburgh, Georgetown, Rutgers and Rhode Island before becoming the Rams' head coach.

“We are thrilled that David is joining our staff at Maryland,” Willard said in a statement. “He grew up right near our campus and has tons of connections to the DMV. He brings a wealth of experience as a head coach and more than 20 years on the sidelines in the Northeast. He has developed some of the best players in the Big East and Atlantic 10 and we are excited for him to make a major impact with the Terrapin basketball program. It’s great that we get to welcome him and his family home to Maryland.”