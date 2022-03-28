fb-pixel Skip to main content
Celtics’ Robert Williams reportedly suffers torn meniscus, will be evaluated further

By Katie McInerney Globe Staff,Updated March 28, 2022, 21 minutes ago
Robert Williams left the game on Sunday in the third quarter.Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Celtics center Robert Williams suffered a torn meniscus in Boston’s win over the Timberwolves on Sunday, according to multiple reports.

ESPN reports Williams could miss several weeks, but that Williams will be evaluated further on Monday.

Williams, who has shined in his fourth season in the NBA, left the game with a knee sprain in the third quarter.

Coach Ime Udoka said after the game that Williams was unsure how he suffered the injury, but was experiencing “quite a bit of pain” on the lateral side of his knee.

Williams is averaging 10 points, 9.6 rebounds, and 2.2 blocks this season.

Boston just climbed in to the No. 1 spot in the Eastern Conference, tied with the Miami Heat, after Sunday’s win and the 76ers’ loss to the Suns, three-plus months after being 18-21 and 8½ games back.

This story will be updated.

Katie McInerney can be reached at katie.mcinerney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @k8tmac.

